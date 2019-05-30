Real newlyweds give wedding planning tips based on their experience.
Jacqueline and Corbin Ricker’s wedding took place on [date] at [location].
If you could do anything about your wedding differently, what would you change and why?
Corbin: [I would’ve built in m]ore time for socialization.
Jacqueline: I would have chosen the earlier time for our ceremony. [Options were 1:30 or 4:30 p.m.] I feel it would have given us more time for photographs and more quality time to spend with our friends and family.
What are you happy you spent money on?
C: A high-quality photographer.
J: Our full-time wedding planner, Ashley Stephan.
What do you think you could have done without?
C: Nothing,
J: Everything we had in our wedding was there for a reason and added those certain magical touches.
What was your biggest surprise when planning your wedding?
C: All of the choices available,
J: I was surprised at how much detail actually goes toward your wedding day. Ideas kept being brought up and it felt as though the planning was never-ending at times.
Did you and your fiancé get into any silly arguments?
C: No, we worked together through the process.
J: He is a very easy-going, laid-back individual, which was so relieving throughout the process. He really trusted my instincts when it came to planning the perfect wedding.
Any dress-shopping advice?
J: Enjoy every second of it; you will find the perfect dress! It was one of the most fabulous parts about wedding planning.
What about menswear?
C: Make sure the suits are not baggy.
Do you have any general advice for couples currently planning their weddings?
C: Relax and enjoy the process!
J: Don’t take it too seriously because at the end of it, your wedding will come together and be perfect. It is a once-in-a lifetime process. Looking back, I wish I didn’t stress about certain details throughout the wedding planning.
Do you have any general marriage advice, as a newlywed?
C: Always listen!
J: The wedding day is so, so magical. Nothing has resonated more than when people told me, “enjoy your wedding day, it goes by in the blink of an eye.” Being a newlywed is so much fun! Life will go back to normal sooner than later, so enjoy your time together as newlyweds!