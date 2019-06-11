DALTON — Marion and Jane Beyeler, 665 W. Main St., marked their 50th wedding anniversary at a celebration hosted by their children. Family and friends were invited to Orrville Mennonite Church for a meal followed by a slide presentation of the couple’s 50 years. There were violin and trumpet solos by their two oldest grandchildren, followed by a hymnsing.



They are the parents of Kevin and Nanette Beyerly Kanagy of Fleetwood, Pa., Ben and Jodi H. Beyerly of Goshen, Indiana, Josiah Metzler and Rachel Beyeler of Goshen, Indiana and Brian and Stephanie Beyeler of Akron. They have eight grandchildren.



Marion Beyeler and Jane Smucker were married April 26, 1969. They are both graduates of Goshen College. Marion was in sales at Graphic Enterprises and also worked for Mennonite Mutual Aid and Mennonite Foundation. Jane received a degree in special education from the University of Akron and used her degree for 25 years at Ida Sue School in Wooster.



They are enjoying traveling to visit friends and family across the country this year.