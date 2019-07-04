You can picture it now: cocktails in hand as you sit by the pool, grill fired up for an al-fresco dinner so it'll be easy to dive back in before dessert. However, you're getting an inkling that the cost might be a bit more than you thought, and now you're wondering, is this going to be dream that'll end up drowning in regrets? Maybe not, but maybe, yes. Depends on your expectations — because in most cases it's like buying a car, once it's yours, you'll never get the full cost back. Here's what you need to know.



When a Pool Makes Financial Sense



If you live in a neighborhood where most of your neighbors have pools. In fact, not having a pool might make your home harder to sell.



If you live in a warm climate, such as Florida or Hawaii.



Your lot is big enough to accommodate a pool and still have some yard left over for play or gardening.



Pools Aren't Cheap to Build



The average cost in the U.S. to install, equip, and fill a 600-sq.-ft. concrete pool starts at $30,000. Costs depend on the type of pool you choose. When you add in details like safety fences (most states require them), waterfalls, lighting, landscaping, and perhaps a spa, the price can go even higher.



Consider the Costs of Filtration and Heating



The filtration pump uses the most energy, so you should look for an energy efficient pump if possible. The good news here is that new, variable-speed pumps use up to 80 percent less energy than old single-speed pumps, cutting operating expenses dramatically.



If you’re planning to heat your pool, gas heaters are the least expensive to purchase and install, but they typically have the highest operation and maintenance costs. Many pool owners opt instead for electric heat pumps, which extract heat from the surrounding air and transfer it to the water. Heat pumps take longer than gas to warm the pool, but they’re more energy-efficient, costing $200 to $400 less to operate per swimming season.



Regardless of heating system, covering the pool with a solar blanket to trap heat and reduce evaporation will further lower operating costs.



The Cost of Upkeep



All pools require that the water be balanced for proper pH, alkalinity, and calcium levels. They also need sanitizing to control bacteria and germs, which is where chlorine has traditionally entered the picture.



These days you have a variety of options, including systems that use bromine, salt, ozone, ionizers, or other chemical compounds that can be less irritating to skin. Chlorine remains the most popular because the upfront costs are reasonable, and you don’t have to be as rigid about checking the levels on a set schedule.



In a seasonal swimming climate, budget about $600 annually for maintenance if you shoulder the chemical balancing and cleaning yourself; in a year-round climate, it’s more like $15 to $25 per week.



To save yourself the task of once-a-week vacuuming, you can buy a robotic cleaning system for between $500 and $800 that will do the job for you. In locations where the pool must be opened and closed for the season, add another $500 each time for a pro to handle this task.



A Pool May Increase Insurance Costs



A basic homeowners insurance policy typically covers a pool structure without requiring a separate rider, but you should increase your liability from the standard amount. Many underwriters require you to fence in the pool so children can’t wander in unsupervised.



Find this article and more homeowner tips on the National Association of Realtors website, houselogic.com.



Source: "Do Swimming Pools Add Value to Homes?", by Julie Sturgeon, houselogic.com