MILLERSBURG — The total amount in new Holmes County Education Foundation (HCEF) scholarship awards given this year is $168,800 for the 2019-2020 academic year. Additionally, $315,650 was available to renewing scholarship recipients.



Award amounts vary according to need and are evaluated on a case-by-case basis. Applications for the 2020-21 academic year will be available on the Foundation’s website (www.hcef.net) beginning Jan. 6, 2020. The deadline for submission of new scholarship applications is April 3, 2020 at 5 p.m. The deadline for submission of renewal scholarship applications is March 27, 2020 at midnight.



The Holmes County Education Foundation has selected the following first-year (not renewing) applicants to receive various scholarships. The recipients and their scholarship awards are as follows:



Kasey Ackert: The Thomas Layman Memorial Scholarship



Braden Allen: The Holmes County Education Foundation Scholarship, *Bigelow United Methodist Church Scholarship, and *Kimberly A. Stalnaker Scholarship (Funded by Weaver Leather)



Emily Anderson: The Key Foundation Endowed Scholarship, Sauerbrey Memorial Scholarship, Marcia L. Stutzman Memorial Scholarship, and *Purdy Memorial Scholarship



Halleigh Anderson: The Dr. Owen & Mildred Patterson Scholarship, Judson & Beverly Schuler Scholarship, and *Holmes County OSU Alumni Scholarship



Sarah Anderson: The Jennifer Bird Duff Memorial Scholarship, Fred & Ollie Hoffman Scholarship, and Millersburg Rotary Club Scholarship



Mark Biltz: *The Hummel Group Scholarship



Charolette Brown: The Robert & Elsie Galley Memorial Scholarship and Sauerbrey Memorial Scholarship



Kiersten Brown: The Holmes County Education Foundation Scholarship



Kimberly Brown: The Robert & Elsie Galley Memorial Scholarship



Bridger Cline: The Sauerbrey Memorial Scholarship



Whitney Conn: The Cary Scholarship and Judson & Beverly Schuler Scholarship



Hayley Davis: The Robert & Elsie Galley Memorial Scholarship



Taylor Dye: The Holmes County Education Foundation Scholarship, Spirit West Holmes Scholarship, and *Kaufman Realty & Auction Scholarship



Lisa Elliott: The Master’s Service Scholarship and Holmes County Ministerial Association Scholarship



Paige Emick: The Jennifer M. Jones Memorial Scholarship, Killbuck Area Scholarship, and Bruce & Janet Mann Scholarship



Taylor Feikert: The Holmes County Farm Bureau Larry Lee Lang Memorial Scholarship and *Millersburg Lions Club Scholarship



Allison Franks: The Rodhe Family Scholarship, Blair Slutz Memorial Education Scholarship, Roy & Dorothy Stallman Memorial Scholarship, and *Holmesville American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship



Sarah Friedrich: The Robert & Elsie Galley Memorial Scholarship and *Millersburg Lions Club Scholarship



Garrett Gallion: The [Anonymous Donors] Achievement Scholarship and Carol Hawkins Maurer Nursing Scholarship



Colista Gamertsfelder: The Heinbuch Memorial Scholarship, John W. & Geneva Schuler Scholarship, *Millersburg Lions Club Scholarship, and *Purdy Memorial Scholarship



Hannah Gerber: The Holmes County Education Foundation Scholarship and Thomas Layman Memorial Scholarship



Evan Gilt: The Darb & Tootzi Snyder Family Scholarship



Kohlston Grosjean: The Ami Breitenbucher Memorial Nursing Scholarship, Robert & Elsie Galley Memorial Scholarship, and *Millersburg Lions Club Scholarship



Kori Gutheridge: The Robert & Elsie Galley Memorial Scholarship



Karley Halloran: The Robert & Elsie Galley Memorial Scholarship and *Purdy Memorial Scholarship



Grady Hay: The Donald C. Egger Memorial Scholarship, Carl & Florence Maurer Scholarship, and Don & Oneta ("Grandma") Way Memorial Scholarship



Noah Hendrix: The Robert & Elsie Galley Memorial Scholarship



Jasmine Hershey: The Holmes County Education Foundation Scholarship



Luke Hochstetler: The Maxine Waltman Memorial Scholarship



Gavin Hoover: The Holmes County Education Foundation Scholarship



Faith Hostettler: The Thomas Layman Memorial Scholarship



Madeline Hostettler: The Holmes County Education Foundation Scholarship and Weber Girls Scholarship



Declan Howell: The Holmes County Education Foundation Scholarship, Helen Logsdon Scholarship, and Spirit Hiland Scholarship



Abbie Hoxworth: The Robert & Elsie Galley Memorial Scholarship and *Troyer Cheese West Holmes Scholarship



John Hughes: The Ralph B. & Alta M. Dickersheet Scholarship, Robert & Elsie Galley Memorial Scholarship, and Warren McCulloch Memorial Scholarship



Tyra Hunter: The Holmes County Education Foundation Scholarship and *Holmes County Bar Association Scholarship



Anna Irwin: The Robert & Elsie Galley Memorial Scholarship, Keith Nowels Memorial Scholarship, and *Millersburg Lions Club Scholarship



Laura Irwin: The Robert & Elsie Galley Memorial Scholarship and *Millersburg Lions Club Scholarship



Bethany Kula: The [Anonymous Donors] Achievement Scholarship



Alec Landon: The Sauerbrey Memorial Scholarship and Don & Oneta ("Grandma") Way Memorial Scholarship



Stephanie Large: The Judson & Beverly Schuler Scholarship



Keaton Macaulay: The Holmes County Education Foundation Scholarship and *Purdy Memorial Scholarship



Lindsey Mast: The Robert & Elsie Galley Memorial Scholarship



David McMillen: The Raymond J. & Louella F. Patterson Scholarship for Teachers



Mariah McVicker: The Sauerbrey Memorial Scholarship



Alivia Miller: The Robert & Elsie Galley Memorial Scholarship



Andrew Miller: The Ralph B. & Alta M. Dickersheet Scholarship and Don & Oneta ("Grandma") Way Memorial Scholarship



Hailey Miller: The Holmes County Education Foundation Scholarship and *Holmes County Bar Association Scholarship



Joseph Miller: The R. Dean & Jean A. Smith Scholarship



Kelsey Miller: The [Anonymous Donors] Achievement Scholarship



Kennady Miller: The Maxine Waltman Memorial Scholarship



Kody Miller: The Robert & Elsie Galley Memorial Scholarship, Graven Family Nursing Scholarship, Holmes County Education Foundation Scholarship, and Robert & Della Ramseyer Scholarship



Mariah Miller: The Robert & Elsie Galley Memorial Scholarship and Julius & Helen Grassbaugh Scholarship



Maya Miller: The Heinbuch Memorial Scholarship and *Purdy Memorial Scholarship



Shana Miller: The Holmes County Education Foundation Scholarship, Judson & Beverly Schuler Scholarship, and *Frances Brundige Scholarship



Erin Norman: The Melanie A. Gehm Memorial Scholarship, Patricia M. Morganti Memorial Scholarship, William H. Patten III Memorial Scholarship, and *Purdy Memorial Scholarship



Ryan O’Donnell: The [Anonymous Donors] Achievement Scholarship and *Holmes Family Medicine Scholarship



Cale Ogi: The Robert & Elsie Galley Memorial Scholarship and *Commercial & Savings Bank Scholarship



Elisabeth Patterson: The Robert & Elsie Galley Memorial Scholarship



Marlea Phillips: The Holmes County Education Foundation Scholarship



Carson Pritt: The Lilian Grace Edna Duncan Scholarship and Sauerbrey Memorial Scholarship



Danielle Roll: The Sauerbrey Memorial Scholarship



Rachel Schmucker: The McNutt Scholarship



Aleah Schrock: The Robert & Elsie Galley Memorial Scholarship and Thomas Layman Memorial Scholarship



Gabriella Sherman: The Robert & Elsie Galley Memorial Scholarship



Gracie Shreve: The Herbert & Corrinne Drushell Scholarship, Paul & Esther Haudenschild Memorial Music Scholarship, Paul & Elizabeth Young Memorial Music Scholarship, Helen R. Youngs Music Scholarship, and *Millersburg Lions Club Scholarship



Evan Snyder: The Robert & Elsie Galley Memorial Scholarship



Marissa Somers: The Harold (H.T.) & Louise Blum Scholarship, Holmes County Education Foundation Scholarship, and MMF Scholarship



Ella Sprang: The John Bock, M.D. Scholarship



Madison Starner: The Thomas Layman Memorial Scholarship



Lori Troyer: *The Scenic Pointe Nursing & Rehabilitation Scholarship



Melissa Vecchio: The Robert & Elsie Galley Memorial Scholarship and Holmes County Education Foundation Scholarship



Alexander Ventura: The Holmes County Education Foundation Scholarship and Thomas Layman Memorial Scholarship



Kerri Wagner: The [Anonymous Donors] Achievement Scholarship and *Holmes Family Medicine Scholarship



Regan Wilcox: The Aimee Frenette-Rickly Memorial Scholarship and *Millersburg Lions Club Scholarship



Jessica Yabroff: The [Anonymous Donors] Achievement Scholarship and *Purdy Memorial Scholarship



Alexis Yoder: The Christmas Cookie Tour Hospitality Scholarship, Holmes County Education Foundation Scholarship, and *Troyer Cheese Hiland Scholarship



* Denotes scholarships that the Holmes County Education Foundation does not administer, but which the HCEF selection committee determines.



**Amount does not include awards from scholarships where HCEF is not the administrator.