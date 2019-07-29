Shirley Jordan, of rural Ashland, will celebrate her 85th birthday on Aug. 5. She was born on Aug. 5, 1934.



Shirley is the retired owner/operator of Shirley’s Kitchen. She was married to the late Woody Jordan.



She has three children Trudy (Dave) Schmidt, Terry (Rhonda) Jordan and Jeania (Tom) Cline all of Ashland. She also has seven grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 2 great-great granddaughters.



To celebrate there will be a gathering at Brookside Park’s lower pavilion on Sunday Aug. 4 from 1-3 p.m.