It’s that time of year again! We will soon be meeting the next Carnation queen, which means I must say goodbye to the crown. It has been a year full of new experiences, new faces and many opportunities. My reign has helped form me into a graceful, knowledgeable, poised and proud young lady. I’m so proud of my city and thankful to have been molded by the people of Alliance. I’m proud to have been molded by you.



Knowing that the end of my reign is near, all I can think about is how I began this journey in the first place. My sponsors and close family friends, Sherry and Nick Houstus of Lamp Post Properties, encouraged me to try for this amazing opportunity. Knowing that I had their support, I jumped right in. Now, not only do I have them to thank, but also the festival board, event coordinators, and all the sponsors. If I didn’t have your support, I’d just be a girl in a crown. So thank you. To the community members who accepted me, congratulated me and supported me, I thank you as well. It’s been an honor to represent you. And as always, thank you to my lovely parents. Dad, with all that I’ve done during my reign and all that I’ve been able to do, I’m glad I could do it under the Ford name. We’re representing it well. And Mom, you’ve been my rock since day one, instilling core values in me and encouraging me every step of the way. I couldn’t have done this without you.



To this day I can’t believe I stepped outside of my comfort zone that summer of 2018, but I’m so glad that I did. If I have learned anything from my experiences as queen, I’d say that sometimes you just have to go for it. Put pen to paper. Reach for the stars. Because when I did, it proved to be one of my best decisions.



With the help of my amazing court, and the festival board, we have recruited a large number of girls to experience the beauty of this pageant and summer events for the 2019 cycle. I am beyond excited! This experience offers nothing but positivity, opportunity and service to the community. Most people can’t say they were once handed a year of adventure and new experiences, but that’s what this pageant does for young women year after year. Any and everyone who has been involved in it is very lucky. To all the contestants, you’ve made the jump. Now enjoy the experience and make history!



Dynasty Ford



2018 Greater Alliance Carnation Festival queen