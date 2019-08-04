ORRVILLE — Upcoming classes at Heartland Point, 200 N. Main St., have been announced.



Yoga Basics — Tuesdays through September, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Local yoga instructor Kristen Nussbaum has 200 hours of instructor training and will teach you all the basic yoga positions and transitions so eventually you’ll feel comfortable moving forward in your practice. A single yoga session is $10 and a package of seven classes is $65.



Scrabble Club — Thursday, Aug. 8, 3-5 p.m. No fee, no registration, just good, old-fashioned Scrabble fun. Come to Heartland Point and play with other locals who enjoy the game.



Seasonal Painting — Thursday, Aug. 8, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Kristin Lorson has been teaching at Heartland Point for three years, and there’s never a dull moment in her class. Every class is different and fits the needs of a variety of students. Whether you’re a beginner painter or more advanced, there’s plenty to learn. All you need to take is a little enthusiasm, creativity, and a shirt that can get paint on it. This class is for ages 12 and older, unless accompanied by an adult. Don’t forget to register; spaces are limited. Price is per class; please pay in advance. $40.



Summer Flowers — Thursday, Aug. 15, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tom Poulson, owner of The Bouquet Shop, is back to brighten summer with a beautiful, unique floral arrangement. Tom will teach participants all the tips and tricks you need to make an arrangement that each student will take home. $40.