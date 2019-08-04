We have been experimenting with new dining places lately. We have a new restaurant that just opened in town named Bojangles. It’s a fast food chain in the South, known for its fried chicken. They advertise on TV and it looked pretty good so we gave it a try one morning for breakfast.



Since the place is new it is still very clean and the employees are attentive. We explained we had never been to a Bojangles before so they were happy to educate us. We got sausage biscuits for our first try and they were OK. We have not gone back later in the day to try the chicken yet but were told it was kind of spicey.



One evening we drove over to Landrum with the intention of going to my favorite place, Burger King. They had a sign up that said their grill was not working. That meant no burgers. So we decided to try a new place that just opened called Boots and Sonny’s Two. This is two because the original one is in Spartanburg and is quite popular.



The secret to success is to tell the staff right up front you have never been there before and they will likely give you all the instructions you need. In this case we had a very friendly woman who acted delighted to show us the ropes.



She even helped us order so we got the best deal. The burgers turned out to be huge and good, but the fries did not measure up to my benchmark of Burger King’s. We will go back there, though, because on Thursday nights they have ribs with two sides and we want to try them.



Our last new dining experience was back in town at The Rural Seed. This place has been in business over a year but we had stopped there only one Sunday for their brunch. They have a limited menu on Sundays and I thought it was a little pricey.



It only recently opened for dinner so we wanted to give them a second chance. They were not busy since we went early. The greeter was a co-owner who raises a lot of the produce used in the place. The other owners are the chefs who are highly touted by reviews and some locals.



The menu is different. There is everything from filet mignon from locally grown beef for $26, down to relatively inexpensive appetizers. We opted for sandwiches. The Man of the House got a sausage sandwich smothered in onions and peppers with the house chips and a Pepsi. He envisioned something like you would get at the county fair. Instead the sandwich was quite small and the bread was almost impossible to chew.



I ordered the black bean burger, also with the house potato chips, and water. The burger itself was huge and hung out over the edges of the thin naan bread that was not nearly strong enough to hold it. The thing kept falling apart and was not very tasty. The chips were limp and had no salt whatsoever. A sad meal in my opinion.



The whole thing with tip cost us $27 and was not nearly as good as our usual meal at Burger King where we can both eat for less than $8.



We might go back again and order something different but not any time soon. But let us face the facts. We are people of simple tastes and do not appreciate odd foods or high prices.