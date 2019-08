Members of Girl Scout Troup 1706 show off birdhouses they made before setting out recently to mount them on trees on Perrysville's nature trail along Black Fork of the Mohican River between Weltmer Park and South Bridge Street. The girls spent 20 hours over a three-week period making the boxes for their Junior Bronze Award. The Loudonville-based troop serves girls in the Loudonville/Perrysville area.