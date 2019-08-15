Thursday



Aug. 15



Wild West Fest & Music - Visit Pleasant Hill Lake Park today through Saturday for gold panning, a petting farm, pony rides, kayaking and square dancing. It all starts today at 1 p.m. with free kayaking. Gold panning, a petting farm and pony rides are on tap for Saturday from 1-4 p.m. For a full schedule, visit pleasanthillpark.mwcd.org.



Lexington Blueberry Festival - The Lexington Blueberry Festival, held at Lexington Community Park, is Ohio’s only festival of its kind. Popular events include the 5K run/walk, parades, Blueberry Bash, children’s games, pageants, various rides, craft vendors and live entertainment. This four-day event is centered around blueberry foods and games and topped off with fireworks on Saturday night. Admission and parking are free. Visit lexblueberryfest.com for a full schedule.



Book Discussion: The Suburban Micro-Farm - Award-winning author Amy Stross will teach you how to grow a backyard food garden at the Ashland Public Library in the Stockwell Meeting Room at 5:30 p.m. Stross’ helpful and unique suggestions will help you grow fruits, vegetables and herbs in a low-maintenance way.



Bellville’s Concerts in the Park - Trae and Whitney will perform at 7 p.m. at the Bellville Bandstand. In case of rain, concerts will be held in Township Building.



Friday



Aug. 16



Mohican Adventure Weekend - The Mohican Adventure Weekend is open to all children 17 and younger (must be accompanied by and adult). Activities include hiking, archery, canoeing, fishing, shooting and canine training demonstration. Each child will receive a Mohican Adventure Park Pass with registration. The cost is $20 per child. A primitive camp site is included. The event runs for three days, with registration today from 3-7 p.m. Visit ohionwtf.org/state-jakes-day/ for more information.



Pirate & Mermaid Weekend - Charles Mill Campground will host a Pirate & Mermaid Weekend, starting today at 4 p.m. with Explorers of Nature: Wonderful Wolves at the Eagle Point Shelter. The events include a kayak tour of Charles Mill Lake by the light of the full moon tonight at 9 p.m., a pirate scavenger hunt at the main camp beach on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., followed by pictures with a mermaid at the beach from 2-4 p.m. and a murder mystery dinner at 6 p.m. For a full schedule, visit charlesmillpark.mwcd.org.



Tour the Parks - Explore the Sprinkle Serenity via a wagon ride from 1-3 p.m. The Ashland County Park District’s tractor wagon rides are touring its 17 parks from April-September. The wagons will run continuously from those times and a guide will present park information, history, recent improvements, Q&A and more.



Second Annual Strike Up Some Fun! Bowling Fundraiser - Help raise money for The Ashland Link at Luray Lanes from 6-9 p.m. by getting a team or becoming a sponsor. Register to play or donate online at bit.ly/2LwcqiF.



Concert and Cruise In - Main Street Wooster’s Cruise In will feature live music by THE WIXY 1260'S. Food vendors will be on-site. Classic cars and street rods are welcome, and there is no entry fee. The streets in the event area will close at 5:30 p.m., and the event starts at 6:30 p.m.



Osprey Guided Tour - These naturalist guided wagon tours take you to two nesting platforms installed at Pleasant Hill Lake Park at 7 p.m. You will be able to see nesting ospreys up close and learn about these unique birds of prey. The naturalist will have binoculars for viewing and give an informative talk. Bring your camera for photo opportunities. Seats are limited, and the tours are weather dependent. Call (419) 938-7884 for reservations or sign up in the Welcome Center for this free program. A gate admission fee may apply for $10 for each car.



Full Moon Hike - Join the Ashland County Park District for an evening hike to try to call and hear live owls, have a bonfire and eat s'mores at Byers Woods from 8:45-10 p.m.



Wild West Fest & Music - See Friday listing.



Saturday



Aug. 17



Military Convoy at Ashland County Fairgrounds - Check out a bunch of historic military vehicles at the Ashland County Fairgrounds around 8 a.m. this morning, when the Military Vehicle Preservation Association makes a rest stop for about an hour. The association is conducting a 100th Anniversary Convoy across the United States, retracing the original 1919 US Army's Transcontinental Motor Convoy route along the famed Lincoln Highway.



Second Annual Ashland YMCA Golf Outing - Support the Ashland YMCA at the Brookside Golf Course. Registration is at 8 a.m., with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The cost is $260 per team, which includes 18 holes and a cart and hot dogs and chips at turn. Each golfer will be given one drink ticket to use at any point, and additional drinks may be purchased in the club house. There will also be a 50/50 drawing, a cheater ball, Mulligans and Ball Cannon. Meals and awards will be provided at Uniontown Brewing Co. immediately following the outing.



Summer Concert Series: Backporch Swing Band - Enjoy a concert while overlooking Pleasant Hill Lake at 7 p.m. The concerts are open to the public and free with gate admission.



TSIA Comedy Show at the Renaissance Theatre - The 33rd Annual TSIA Comedy Club will feature live standup comedians Chris Roach, Moody McCartney and Brian McFadden at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at rentickets.org or by calling the Renaissance Box Office at (419) 522-2726, Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. For more information, email Sam VanCura at tpi1@richnet.net or call (419) 529-0099.



Loudonville's Got Talent Fund-Raising Event - Celebrity judges Toni Morrell and David Dial (legendaryladiesofhollywood.com) along with Mayor Steve Stricklen will be on hand for two shows, showcasing talent from the area, tonight at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Ohio Theatre. There will be winners from each show, with a grand prize awarded on Sunday. The big winner will perform before the "The Legendary Ladies of Hollywood" concert scheduled at The Ohio Theatre on Sept. 8, starring British sensation Toni Morrell and music director David Dial. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and children ages 3-18 and free for children 2 and under. Reserve your seat at theohiotheatre.ticketleap.com.



August Night Haunt - Dare to explore the "normal to paranormal" while exploring murders, cemeteries and haunted houses from 8 p.m. to midnight. End the night with hot dogs and s'mores while sharing stories around the campfire. Pre-Registration is required and the cost is $30. Call (419) 892-2784. The night haunts are not recommended for ages 17 and under.



Wild West Fest & Music - See Friday listing.



Sunday



Aug. 18



Shelby Cruise In - The 2019 Shelby Cruise In will be held at the North Central State College, Kehoe Center located at 175 Mansfield Ave, Shelby, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The Cruise In Craft Show will take place inside the Kehoe Center.



Sixth Annual Brethren Care Car Show - Come out to Brethren Care Towers, 2140 Center St., for a benefit classic car and truck show. Registration runs from 1-2 p.m., and the show runs from 1-5 p.m. All makes and models are welcome, and there will be dash plaques, awards, a raffle, 50-50 drawing and door prizes. There is a $10 registration fee for the show.



Rock the Park - The United Way of Ashland County will feature the KC Big Band at Myers Memorial Band Shell at 6 p.m. The event also will include the introduction of 2020 United Way of Ashland Campaign Chairs and a preview of "Roxie," the 2019 Chevy Trax raffle and giveaways.



Wednesday



Aug. 21



Brown Bag Concert Series - Visit the gazebo in Mansfield’s Central Park and enjoy the Brown Bag Concert Series at noon. Entertainment will be brought to you by Ohio Paparazzi. The concert also will include a performance by Mansfield’s Got Talent contestant, Emily Raff.



Summer Cruise-In at Lyn-Way Restaurant - Lyn-Way and Directions Credit Union will hold a summer cruise-in 4 p.m. Registration is free, and cruisers will receive a 10 percent discount and whole pie drawings. Music will be provided by MusicDaddy Productions. This event is weather contingent.



LOOKING AHEAD



Blue & White Days celebrates Jeromesville. Visit Lewis Memorial Park on Aug. 24 for music, games, activities and adventures for the whole family. The festival kicks off at 10 a.m. with Yoga in the Park, followed by the Blue & White Dog Show at noon, music from Luke Watson from noon to 3 p.m., a Royal Princess Party with Wonder Woman and Cinderella from 6-8 p.m., a cornhole tournament from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m. Visit the Blue & White Days Festival Facebook page for a full schedule.



For Labor Day weekend, artisans and craftsmen will be displaying and selling their crafts in downtown Loudonville during the Mohican Traditions Arts and Crafts Festival from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Plus, enjoy lunch from the Loudonville Lions Club Chicken barbecue.



To have an event listed in the Out & About calendar, call 419-281-0581, Ext. 259, or email lifestyle@times-gazette.com. Please send in items at least one week in advance.