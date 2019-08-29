Tyler and Jessica Furrow of Ashland announce the birth of a daughter, Avery Lee Furrow, born July 29, 2019 at University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.



The baby weighed 9 pounds, and was 21 inches long.



She is the sister of Oliver Furrow, age 2. The grandparents are Jon and Sherry Furrow of Covington, and Kurt and Karen Wynn of Ashland. Great-grandparents are Norm and Eleanor Wynn of Ashland.



Jarvis and Amanda Wahl of Ashland announce the birth of a daughter, Aria Grace Wahl, born Aug. 12, 2019 at University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.



The baby weighed 9 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 21 inches long.



She is the sister of Kenton, 9, Alana, 7, and Jaxson, 3. Grandparents are Nancy Wahl of Ashland, and Alan and Jackie Hickerson of Jeromesville.



Nick and Jonni Reuer of Ashland announce the birth of a son, Grady John Reuer, born Aug. 21, 2019 at University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.



The baby weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 21 inches long.



He is the brother of Ella, 7, and Corbin, 4. Grandparents are James and Brenda Reuer of Nova and John and Barb Rohr of Nova. Great-grandparents are Mona Bohland of New London and Dennis and Marcia Edwards of Nova.

