Several years ago I ran across an article in the Jan. 3, 1931, edition of the Wooster Daily Record reporting that The Bauer Manufacturing Co. in Wooster had landed orders for 38 rail car loads of ladders — enough to keep its 20 employees working to capacity and overtime for two months.



The story made front page headlines during the Depression because — in order to fill the huge order — the factory would need to hire eight new employees.



The article went on to explain the company's ladders were made from Sitka spruce shipped to Wooster from Washington and Alaska and the rungs were made from southern pine shipped from Alabama and Texas.



The newspaper told how Bauer Ladder began production in Wooster.



"In 1916," the newspaper reported, "T.E. Steiner of Marshallville heard of a patented ladder made in Cleveland that was popular with painters and contractors installing house siding. He interested a group of people in the product and The Bauer Manufacturing Co. was formed, named after the inventor of the ladder.



"The first plant was located in Marshallville and the Wooster Board of Trade — having available the Fortune Tool Co. building — approached Steiner asking him to locate his plant here. Arrangements were made for the purchase of the property on Bowman Street opposite the Gerstenslager Co. and, in 1920, the move was made." (The ladder business has since relocated)



Fifty-five years ago between 60-80 rail cars of select lumber were being shipped to Wooster every year from the West Coast and every day more than a mile-long row of ladders was being made at the former plant.



The June 30, 1987, edition of The Daily Record told the following story of Wooster’s Ephraim Quinby Jr.:



"By the time he was 20 in 1833, Quinby had proven himself an honest and responsible man. He was chosen to undertake a speculative — even risky — enterprise of transporting the cash proceeds of land sales in Ohio from Bucyrus to the Pittsburgh branch of the Bank of the United States."



The trip took seven and a-half days and Quinby often carried as much as $100,000 in his horse-drawn wagon. He never lost a cent.



"In time," stated the newspaper, "Quinby opened a mercantile business and a real estate company in Wooster. Then in 1845 he decided to start a bank ... the Wayne County Branch of the State Bank of Ohio. Twenty years later, a national charter was obtained and the Wayne County National Bank of Wooster — the Branch Bank’s direct successor — began operations."



A 1940s fountain and luncheon menu from the popular Wooster Farm Dairies listed sundaes and sodas for 12 cents, a Coke or phosphate for 5 cents. You could buy a fried egg sandwich for 10 cents, a hamburger for 15 cents, assorted salads for 12 cents and homemade soups for 10 cents. A slice of pie cost a dime.



The first jail in Wooster was built in 1816.



