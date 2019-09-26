BANDARAMA Don’t miss the instrumental music and pageantry from eight Wayne County High School marching bands, starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Triway High School stadium, 3205 Shreve Road, Wooster. Featured bands are Chippewa, Dalton, Northwestern, Norwayne, Orrville, Smithville, Waynedale and Triway. Admission is $6 for adults, $4 for students. Sponsored by the Tri-County Educational Service Center, the event not only treats spectators to a night of modern, as well as, classical marching band entertainment, money raised will go directly to the participating districts’ band programs. The event will present a variety of music and themes as each of the participating schools will present individual shows.







BLUE BARN WINERY MUSIC On Friday, Sept. 27 and Saturday, Sept. 28, customers at Blue Barn Winery can enjoy free music. On Sept 27, Brad Fuller will play classic oldies Rock & Roll (John Denver to Jim Croce hits) 6-8 p.m. On Sept 28, Sgt Pepper’s Classic Beatles music will be heard 6-8 p.m. People can take their own food or purchase meat and cheese plates. Music is outside (inside Barn in case of cold or bad weather). Blue Barn Winery, is located at 4407 Columbus Road, Wooster. For more information, call 330-575-1028.







ESCHER STRING QUARTET Taking its name from Dutch graphic artist M.C. Escher, inspired by Escher’s method of interplay between individual components working together to form a whole, Escher String Quartet will kick off the Wayne Center for the Arts 2019-20 Performing Arts Series at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at the WCA auditorium. Tickets, $15-20, can be purchased online at wayneartscenter.org or by calling 330-264-2787. The Escher String Quartet has received acclaim for its "rich, blended sound" and "expressive, nuanced performances." The ensemble has been heard across the U.S. and the world.







OLD-FASHIONED HOE-DOWN Where can you enjoy square dancing, the bunny hop, the hokey pokey, Shottish, bird dancing and cake walks at one event? The Old-fashioned Hoe-Down at St. John’s ECC in Millersburg that’s where. It is offered from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28. The dancing is free and music will be played by the String Alongs. Weather permitting, it will be outside. St. John’s ECC is located at 8670 State Route 39, Millersburg.







CELEBRATING QUILTS/COVERLETS Respected speaker and researcher of textiles Virginia Gunn will give a lecture Sunday, Sept. 29 titled "Celebrating Quilts/ Coverlets from the Beall-Stibbs Era" at 2 p.m. at the Wayne County Historical Society (Welcome Center inside the Kister Building), 546 E. Bowman St., Wooster. There also will be a tour of the coverlet exhibit, dress shop and light refreshments available. Tickets are $15; available at Local Roots, 140 S. Walnut St., Wooster, the Society office on Friday or at the door on Sunday. Proceeds go toward upcoming projects at the Wayne County Historical Society’s Beall House.