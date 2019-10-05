The September meeting of the Forget Me Not Garden Club was held Thursday, Sept. 26 at Will-O-Dell Nursery. Dianna Dunn was the hostess. The meeting was led by Dianna, president. Sharon Johnson gave the treasurer’s report. Members were happy to hear about winning 2nd place at the Ashland County Fair flower show with the window box display. Thanks to Char Dowiatt, Andrea Viner, Janet Boyd, Dianna Dunn and Kyle Jacobsen for helping put it together. Thanks also to Sharon, Tommi Johnson and Sue McGinty for items placed in the box.



A letter was read from the Ashland County Historical Museum by Janet asking if the club wanted to participate again with the Christmas tree displays. Members agreed. We discussed if we should make new ornaments. It was decided to use our other ornaments already but if need be purchase others. Janet will call the museum and tell them we will do it.



The next meeting in October will be held at Char’s home and we will work on the club’s scrapbook. The lottery was won by Andrea Viner.



The program for the evening was speaker Dale Daniels. He is a plant specialist and holds a degree in landscaping and greenhouses. He has worked for Will-O-Dell for 16 years. He had many different plants on display.



His theme was when to prune and clean up plants. If you want to attract birds and other animals in the winter you should leave some plants till spring unless they have a disease, these plants should be removed. Cone flowers and black eyed susan is nice to leave because birds like the seed. It is also nice to leave some plants such as grasses because they provide a lot of texture when snow is on them. Otherwise cut them back in the fall or early spring. Roses and Russian sage can be cut back in the spring. Leaves are great to put in your flower beds over winter to give the soil some more nourishment.



He then answered many questions from the members. Refreshments were then served by hostess Dianna.