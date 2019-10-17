It’s easy to take our home’s gutters for granted. When they’re working properly, their defense against heavy rain may go unnoticed. However, when they fail, homes be seriously damaged.



Do you know the signs of a failing gutter system and the best course of action to resolve them?



Purpose of Gutters



Effective guttering provides protection to keep heavy rainfall from entering an attic or exterior wall. Without this barrier, intrusive water can destroy siding, ruin insulation and create stains around brick or stone. It’s also crucial to reroute rain from the ground perimeter of your home with gutters and downspouts. Failure to do so introduces the risk of interior flooding, shifting soil and a cracked foundation.



The National Association of Home Builders estimates the average lifespan of galvanized steel or aluminum gutters is 20 years. If you are due for a new system and plan to hire an expert, be sure they are both licensed and insured.



What to Inspect



Preventing overflow is the most important maintenance you can provide your gutters. Inspect the system for blockages, an insufficient number of pipes to care for the entire structure and dislodged joints.



Anything that is inhibiting your gutter’s performance should be removed or replaced.



Safety Tips



When performing inspections or maintenance on your home’s gutters, caution is required. The experts at the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors urge DIYers to follow these safety tips.



» When scaling a ladder, always use a spotter to ensure it is secure and never reach out, get down and reposition it.



» If performing maintenance on your roof, wear footwear with gripping treads to help add traction.



» Wear gloves to protect your hands and arms from sharp debris that may have collected.



Whether you plan to tackle the project yourself or hire a local expert, ensuring your gutters are ready for the wet winter ahead is a beneficial way to protect your home. If considering a local contractor, check your local newspaper for credible advertisers or ask friends and family members for professionals they have used in the past.