Back in the 1860s, the Wooster Whip Factory (aka the Underwood and Hoover Co.) began manufacturing whips here in town. At the time, there were a dozen whip factories in the U.S. All — except for the Wooster factory — were located in the East.



The local plant occupied an acre of land at the corner of West Liberty Street and Columbus Avenue. At the time, it was the only whip manufacturer west of the Alleghenies.



According to a July 27, 1871, Wooster Republican newspaper article, the number of whips manufactured in Wooster was immense.



"During the past year," the paper reported, "they have made fifty hundred dozen whalebone whips, twenty-five hundred dozen leather whips, five hundred dozen braided team whips, thousands of rattan whips and three thousand whip lashes of all varieties — at prices ranging from 90 cents per dozen for whips to $150 per dozen for fine, gold mounted, ivory handled, whalebone" whips — and a variety of prices in between.



According to the article sent to me by Wooster historian Harry McClarran, the whips were sold wholesale in New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Minnesota, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Iowa and other states.



Another article appearing in the May 7, 1867, Cleveland Leader reported the braiding machine at the Wooster plant was "one of the most complete and wonderful achievements of human genius."



Longtime musician



Rich Ball's love of music started years ago when — as a young boy — he began taking steel guitar lessons from a door-to-door Wooster salesman who offered music instruction at the man’s Saybolt Avenue home.



"My first public performance," said Ball, "was when I was in sixth grade at Walnut Street School. The principal, Mr. Baker, heard about my guitar playing and talked me into playing for a PTA meeting."



When Ball was 16, he formed his first musical group after purchasing an electric guitar.



Later he was a member of the popular Roger Lehman Quartet along with fellow musicians Don Green, Tom Brunn and Lehman.



"The four of us got together for the first time in 1958 at Roger’s parents’ home on Bowman Street," he said. "Back then we found we all liked jazz."



In recent years, Ball has been a member of the musical group Good Times.



Early education



Before 1867, there was no high school in Wooster. Students who wanted a high school education had to pass a test before they could enroll in one of the high schools located in neighboring towns or in Plain Township. The young people who didn’t pass the exam went home to work on the farm or help with the family business.



During the mid-1870s the average Wooster city school enrollment was slightly over 1,000 pupils. Classes were large. The pupil-teacher ratio was approximately 50 pupils per teacher.



Upon graduating from high school, some students went on to attend the University of Wooster which inaugurated its first class on Sept. 11, 1870. That initial year there were 34 students ... two of them female. Eight years later — despite the national opposition at that time to higher education for women — female enrollment exceeded 60 students.



FYI



In 1908, the Ohio Salt Co. in Wayne County had the distinction of having the tallest smokestack in the state — 210 feet.



Thought you should know.



