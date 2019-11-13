The risks of experiencing a life-threatening stroke increases with age.



In fact, the National Center for Biotechnology Information estimates that 70 percent of victims are aged 65 or older. While the risks associated with age are out of your control, there are numerous lifestyle changes you can make to lessen your chances of experiencing one.



Do you know the signs that you or a loved one is suffering from a stroke? The National Institutes on Aging encourages us to become familiar with these symptoms and call 911 immediately if you are experiencing them:



» Sudden confusion or inability to speak coherently;



» Numbness or weakness to the head, arm or leg - especially on one side of the body;



» Problems seeing in one or both eyes; and



» Sudden dizziness or a severe headache occurring with no known cause.



The speed at which you identify a stroke and receive medical help can greatly impact the lasting effects during recovery.



Lower the Risks



The United States Department of Health and Human Services suggests that keeping your blood pressure in the normal range is one of the most important steps to lower your risk of a stroke. Here are a few more actions they recommend.



Be physical and eat healthy to maintain a healthy weight. Quit smoking. Regulate cholesterol and blood sugar levels and treat conditions of heart disease.



Proactive Health Care



Without regular checkups, it’s impossible to understand your stroke risks. Take control of your health by committing to a proactive routine with your primary physician. With a few simple tests, they can discover your likelihood of an episode and offer tips on how to resolve the risks.



Harvard Health Publishing says one such screening, a carotid ultrasound, is efficient in identifying a buildup of cholesterol-filled plaque in arteries in the neck. These are the vessels that deliver blood to the brain and can cause a stroke once blocked. Doctors may also determine stroke-inducing heart problems by simply listening with a stethoscope. They will be watching for irregular rates or rhythms.



Learn Family History



While you can change your lifestyle to promote healthier living, your genetics may mean you are predisposed to the risks of a stroke. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says conditions like heart disease, sickle-cell disease and heredity attributing to unhealthy choices, can all be passed down genetically. Understanding your risk due to family history can show you the seriousness of your risks and improve your efforts to make changes to maintain your health.