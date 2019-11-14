Alliance



Rodriguez Martin from Marsili Eric, 203 E Grant St., $25,000.



Kelly, Caytlin from Thurmand, Zachery J, 907 S Webb Ave., $28,000.



Jel Oxford Llc from Millrun Structures Llc, 432 N Union Ave., $31,350.



Vanderbilt Mortgage Finance Inc from Gonzales Jeremy S lisa A, 326 N Lincoln Ave., $37,800.



Lhdz Llc from Mewborn Jed W Cheryl J, 2120 Miller Ave., $68,000.



Hurford Kenneth S Michelle H from Hurford, Michael S, 1581 Lilly Ln, $90,000.



Powell Robert J from Mcarthur Dennis J Carol J Trustees Dj Cj Mcarthur Rev Tr, 606 E State St., $95,000.



Kitzmiller Kolton from Johnson, Mark Kitzmiller Kolton Rainieri, Chris, 65 W Oxford St., $107,000.



Wright Casey T Amy E from Miller, Charles W Yekel, Amy L, 2021 Crestwood St., $205,000.



Lexington Township



Frank Mark F Justine L from Edwards Cody Trustee Of The Edwards Trust, 14650 Gaskill Drive NE, $8,500.



Erb Ronnald R from Wheeler, Billy N, 11476 Ridgefield Ave. NE, $58,500.



Houst Jacob August Kalene from Mbm Properties Llc, 9931 Mccallum Ave. NE, $179,900.



Louisville



Green Era Properties Llc from Ramirez Jose L, 220 S Nickel Plate St., $50,600.



Stahlman Taylor L Eubanks Katelyn E from Lily Properties Llc, 1515 E Main St., $134,900.



Haren Michael P from Wood Stanley P, 1655 California Ave., $164,500.



Kuhn Corey from Trickett Patrick A Shirley N, 1122 Sturbridge Dr, $175,000.



Gail Amanda L David S from Ohman Eric K Racheal A, 1245 Filomena Cir, $225,000.



Nimishillen Township



Nichols Lori K from Gowdy Richard M, 3909 Victory Ave. NE, $125,000.



Frank Katie A from Caudill, Scott D, 8808 Rue Susan St., $160,000.



Crilley Bernard D Kathy B from Grove, Larae A, 5754 Shallow Creek Ave. NE, $160,000.



Ostrowske, Hans Matthew from Farr, James L, 8695 Columbus Road, $165,000.



Cox Jerry R Jr from Anthony Amanda L, 6055 Apple St. NE, $176,900.



Biller Timothy J Mary C from Biller Daniel P Trustee Of The Biller Living Trust, 6337 Parks Ave. NE, $179,900.



Price Joseph D Ashli from Tolin, Jacob, 4351 Broadway Ave., $205,000.



Steele Paul E from Fuchs, Jeffrey J, 7595 Ravenna Ave., $222,500.



Beane Andrew J Carolyne J from Keister, Mary M Whitmyer, Robert L, 5891 Sunscape Drive NE, $228,000.



Caudill Scott D Melissa R from Gurgle, Nora E Mckinney, Robert D, 9393 Georgetown St., $350,000.



Osnaburg Township



Johnson, Ann from Burgess, Joseph W, 214 Liberty St. E, $109,336.



Paris Township



Oshanski Lisa F from Mjm Property Group Llc, 11148 Lincoln St. SE, $74,250.



Covert Darla Brian from Billiter, DarleNE, 724 Mcdaniel Ave., $110,000.



Blocher, Timothy D Trustee from Dine William E Jeffrey A, 1404 Paris Ave. SE, $121,000.



Covert Heather from Covert Brian Darla Covert Brian Darla, 16275 Terramont St. NE, $150,000.



Morongo Equity Partners Ii Llc from Skyland Hills Skyland Hills Corp, 14000 Lincoln St. Se Lot E, $711,900.