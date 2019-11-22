It's been nine years since Pearl (Smith) Becker called to admit she was the person who phoned The Daily Record anonymously 35-36 years ago to report she had spotted some suspicious plants growing in front of the Civil War monument on the square in downtown Wooster.



The former Freedlander employee and three of her co-workers had been walking back to the department store after having had lunch at Francavilla's Ristorante (now City Square Steak House) when she looked down and thought she recognized marijuana growing out in the open.



Becker said she noticed the three small plants because "I'm a flower bug anyway," and because — a week earlier — she had been visiting a friend in Columbus who had just graduated from school and who had shown her three glass plates picturing the cannabis plant.



"He was taking them to various schools talking to the kids about marijuana," she explained.



After the plants in Wooster caught her eye, Becker broke off a sample and was warned by one of her co-workers that — if Becker was right about the plant's identity — she could be arrested for possession of an illegal substance.



Nevertheless, Becker took the sample back to work and asked around to see if anyone at Freedlander's knew what it was. Nobody could corroborate her suspicions.



"My son (retired Wooster Police Lt. Ron Smith) was away at Army camp in Pennsylvania," explained Becker, "so I called The Daily Record without identifying myself. Elinor Taylor went down to the square to check it out. She did a little research, wrote a story and got a journalism award."



A former Buehler's employee — who worked years ago as a meat cutter when the grocery was first located on East Liberty Street — said his department had arranged a food display in the front window of the store one Thanksgiving season.



He recalled that a dressed turkey was placed in the center of the window display, surrounded by all the trimmings — cranberries, apples, oranges, etc.



"Sometime during the night," he recalled, "the in-store cat had a Thanksgiving feast."



At one time Freedlander's published a monthly paper called "Storestitics." The monthly publication listed associates' birthdays and anniversaries along with engagements, weddings and vacations for the month, the names of college-bound members of the store family, the names of buyers who had traveled to New York that month, short biographies of new store employees ... even recipes.



One recipe for Oatmeal Cake came from Eldon Starr who "baked this cake himself and brought it in for the Home Furnishings Department for his birthday treat. We all thought it was so good we had to share it with everyone."



The publication always ended with the words "Reproduction, quotation or redistribution without authorization is permitted ... even encouraged."



On the last page of the Wooster High School commencement booklet in 1897 are the words of that year's Class Song. It begins: "Our high school days are ended, The time to part has come, And though we think we've finished, Our work has just begun …"



