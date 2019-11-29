The Culinary Arts program at the Ashland County-West Holmes Career Center will hold a holiday cookie sale to raise money for their SkillsUSA fund. The funds will go toward field trips and help students to participate in competitions, along with other activities.



The culinary students will offer assorted cookie trays for $20. The cookie assortment will include rugelach cookies, sugar-cookie cut outs, cranberry thumbprint cookies, chocolate peppermint cup cookies, snowball cookies and peanut butter blossom cookies.



To place an order, call (419) 289-3313 (toll-free (800) 686-3313), extension 2233, during the school day. Orders are due by noon on Dec. 10 and can be picked up at the Career Center on Dec. 20 from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.



The Career Center is located at 1783 state Route 60, south of Ashland.