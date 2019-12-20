Watson installed as moderator



The Rev. Dr. JoAnn Ford Watson of the Ashland First Presbyterian Church was installed as moderator and president of the Muskingum Valley Presbytery of Ohio of the Presbyterian Church USA.



The installation was held on Dec. 14 at the Presbyterian Church of Coshocton.



The appointment is for one year and involves the leadership of 78 churches.



Dr. Watson has served as the moderator-elect for the past year and on the Executive Council of the Presbytery.



She previously was the clergy delegate to the General Assembly. She also worked on the Permanent Judicial Commission of the Presbytery and on other parish and clergy committees.



Dr. Watson has served in pastorates in Presbyteries in Ohio, New York and New Jersey. She has been a chaplain at Grady Hospital in Atlanta and a missionary volunteer in India with Mother Teresa and the Missionaries of Charity.



She is professor emeritus at Ashland Theological Seminary after serving for 31 years there as professor of theology and spiritual formation. She was also chair of the Department of Theology.



She has trained candidates for ministry in the Presbyterian Church USA throughout her career and published 13 books. Dr. Watson has been an ordained Minister of Word and Sacrament in the Muskingum Valley Presbytery for over 35 years.



Bethel Ashland having Christmas breakfast



Bethel Ashland Church, 209 Center St., will be hosting Christmas morning breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. The menu will include eggs, sausage, pancakes, fruit, coffee and/or orange juice. There also will be live music, gift bags and so much more. Come and join us on this very special day. For more information, call 419 496-2143.



Christmas Eve candlelight services set



St. Michael Lutheran Church, 26 E. Main St. Mifflin with hold its Christmas Eve candlelight service Dec. 24 at 7 p.m.



The Ruggles Church will have its annual Christmas Eve candlelight service Tuesday evening at 5 p.m. with Pastor Marty Daly. All are welcome. The church is located at 1364 state Route 224 in Ruggles.



Blue Christmas service offered



For many, the holiday season can be a difficult or sad time. Traditional, celebratory Christmas services may not express how we are actually feeling. The Blue Christmas service is a non-denominational service for those who are feeling "blue" or down in this season, for whatever reason. Join us at Trinity UMC as we search for the Light in these dark times. We are located at 1301 St. Rt. 89, just outside of Ashland.



Trinity Lutheran announces special Christmas services



The first Christmas Eve service at 4 p.m. is Family Celebration, for children age 4 through grade six and their families to celebrate Jesus’ birth.



At 6 p.m. is Praise Communion, with carols, communion, a candle-lighting ceremony, and special music by the Praise Team.



At 8 p.m. is Communion by Candlelight, with special music by the Sonrise Singers and soloists.



Beginning earlier than last year, the 10:30 p.m. Festival Worship features the Choir, Trinity Bells, and Trinity Brass as well as a candle-lighting ceremony. A 10 p.m. Recital of Christmas Music precedes the service.



Lessons, Carols and Communion will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Christmas Day



For more information please see the church website, www.trinityashland.org .