Selling your house can feel overwhelming in multiple ways. You're pulling up roots, leaving all that's familiar and making a huge financial decision at the same time. Knowing how to sell your home takes a little work and preparation. The more you know beforehand, the easier the big decisions will be. The following information will help you get prepared to sell your house.



Research the Market



Do some homework on what's going on with the housing market in your area. Go to a property listing site, such as realtor.com, and see what homes are selling for in your neighborhood and how long they're sitting on the market before being sold.



Hire a Realtor



Selling a house involves some strategy and know-how. A realtor will have the knowledge and expertise to guide you through the process. He or she will help you get ready by making recommendations on how to prepare your home, set a list price, market it and guide you through negotiations, home inspections and navigate through the closing. They will also help you plan your timeline and can help guide you through the emotional parts of selling a home you've loved.



Price Your Home to Sell



There are a lot of factors specific to your home that an algorithm from a real estate website can’t pick up on, but your realtor can. Your realtor will prepare a comparative market analysis, that checks the price of houses similar to yours and that have sold recently. From there, your realtor will recommend a list price for your house. If you price your home too high, it may sit on the market longer, and may raise a red flag to buyers. If your price is too low, you may miss out on potential home buyers.



Prepare the House



When selling your home, you want to make it look like someone else's dream home. Repair anything that may be broken, fix the little things, such as a toilet that constantly runs, the closet doors that don't shut all the way, or the hole in the fence. You will also definitely want to make any large repairs, such as a leaky roof or a malfunctioning HVAC.



Deep clean and declutter your home. You want home buyers to focus on the house and not your personal items. A clean and decluttered home also shows potential buyers that your house has been well cared for and has plenty of room for all their clutter.



You should also power wash the exterior of the house and driveway and make sure your landscape is manicured.



Market Your Home



Once you are ready to list the home for sale, your realtor will take care of marketing it. As a seller, you should be prepared to remain flexible and to leave your house while potential buyers and their realtors tour your home.



Selling your home may seem like a complex process, however, following these tips and hiring a realtor can help make the process a lot easier and less stressful.



The Stark County Association of Realtors welcome you to visit our website at www.starkrealtors.com for a complete listing of realtors and affiliate members who are sure to meet your professional needs. The Stark County Association of Realtors members are honored to service the Stark and Carroll County communities.



If you have any questions or comments on this article, please contact me by email at president@starkrealtors.com.