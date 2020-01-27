Community Help Mission (CHM) would like to thank all our donors ad volunteers for making 2019 another successful year. With the support of our community, CHM provided financial assistance to 134 families and 87 children in our Loudonville-Perrysville communities.



The Mission, a recipient of the 2019 Faithful Servant Award, offers financial assistance for basic needs to residents of Loudonville-Perrysville schools. CHM is located in the Zion Lutheran Annex Focus Center at 304 E. Main St., Loudonville and is open Fridays from 1 p.m to 3 p.m. Persons in need of CHM assistance should bring supporting documentation.



The success of the Mission would not be possible without the individual donors, businesses, organizations and grants, and the support of our Loudonville-Perrysville ministers who act as the Board of Directors for CHM.



Thank you to everyone who supports our Mission.



The staff of Christian Help Mission