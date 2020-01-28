SMITHVILLE — Maynard and Anita (Buchwalter) Rennecker of 6813 Weilersville Road, Smithville celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Dec. 28, with a dessert reception hosted by their family. The celebration was held in the Smithville Brethren Church Fellowship Hall. Maynard and Anita were married Dec. 27, 1959 in Paradise Church of the Brethren by the Rev. Thomas Shoemaker.



They are the parents of Brian (Heidi) Rennecker, Lance (Melissa) Rennecker, and Jenise (Bryan) Woodward all of Smithville. They have six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



Mr. Rennecker is retired from the flooring department of Maibach's Home Furnishings and Mrs. Rennecker is a retired Smithville High School teacher. Both are active members of Smithville Brethren Church and life members of Smithville Community Historical Society. Mr. Rennecker is a charter member of Smithville Ruritan.



Both are avid readers. In addition to many books, Mr. Rennecker reads the daily paper on his laptop and enjoys doing puzzles. Mrs. Rennecker plays in a bell choir and spends a lot of time on the computer with her love of genealogy. She is in contact with many of her former students and enjoys seeing what their families are doing. Gone are the days of collecting and restoring antiques. Fishing, hunting, playing golf, gardening, preserving food and traveling are a thing of the past. Sewing and quilting are still time consuming for Mrs. Rennecker. Cooking and baking are everyday pastimes. Their main love is enjoying their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.