Bill and Connie Dravenstott will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Feb. 1.



They were married while juniors at Ashland College, where they had known each other since attending band camp before their freshman year. They have resided in Ashland their entire married life.



They have four sons: Rob (Laura) Dravenstott and their three children, Aden, William and Daniel of Denver; Rick (Kristie) Dravenstott and their three children, Tyler, Anna and Ellie of Wellesley, Massachusetts; John (Katie) Dravenstott and their two daughters, Evelyn and Eleanor of Dallas; and Ron (Kelley) Dravenstott and their two children, Veronica and Frederick of San Antonio.



Connie is retired from 25 years of teaching in the Mapleton and West Holmes school districts, as a family and consumer science teacher and intervention specialist. Bill continues to own and operate Elza’s TV on Union Street in Ashland, where he has worked in the family business for over 55 years.



The Dravenstotts plan to celebrate their milestone on a cruise with extended family.