The season of Lent began this week on Ash Wednesday. Lent is a six-week period of time leading up to the anniversary of Christ’s death and resurrection. It is a special time set aside for careful spiritual reflection and growth. It is a time to hear anew the call of Jesus: "If anyone would come after me, he must deny himself and take up his cross and follow me" (Mark 8:34).



As we reflect on what the journey of following Jesus looks like, First Peter chapter 4 offers us a good starting point. Verse one sets the tone for the whole passage: "Therefore, since Christ suffered in his body, arm yourselves also with the same attitude, because he who has suffered in his body is done with sin." The first several verses are pretty intense, but then again, Lent is a serious season that asks us hard questions: "What does it mean for me to take up my cross? How do I lay down my life for others? Lent is a time set aside for us to get serious about following the example of Christ. Our lives become reminders of the selfless and sacrificial character of Christ.



Peter says in verse 7, "Be clear minded and self-controlled so that you can pray." Prayer should be our number one priority as Christians. Prayer is our lifeline. If our prayer life is lacking, our faith will begin to shrivel up. Confidence will wilt. Inner peace will give way to anxiety. Doubts and fears will begin to creep in snuffing the life right out of us. Before we know it, our diminishing spiritual condition begins to take a toll on our outward condition, affecting our attitudes and our actions.



Prayer is our source of spiritual life and vitality. In order to prepare ourselves so we are able to pray, we need to be clear minded and self-controlled. That takes discipline on our part, but it is not something we do in our own strength. The Holy Spirit will guide, direct and inspire us as we are obedient to intentionally prepare our hearts and minds for prayer.



We are called to be Christ to one another through service, encouragement, and a variety of actions. We find some of those "one another" commands in this passage. Peter tells us to "love one another deeply, because love covers over a multitude of sins" (verse 8). Love is the supreme virtue. If you are loving God and loving one another, everything else seems to fall into place.



As the Body of Christ, we live out our faith together. It is a faith that loves deeply and freely offers hospitality "without grumbling" (verse 9). As we use our gifts to serve one another, we become channels of God’s grace.



When we are attentively following Jesus through this season, then Easter can truly become the culmination of a deeper journey of faith, which joyfully celebrates the Risen Christ.



— The Rev. Dave Langdon is pastor of Ashland Church of the Nazarene