Moreland Garden Therapy



The Moreland Garden Club held its February Garden Therapy program with 19 residents at the Wayne County Care Center.



A bird theme was used for the project. Residents made a shadow box that could be hung in their room. The shadow boxes contained: a bird cut-out, dried and pressed ferns, small branches, hemlock pinecones, tree bark, silk and dried flowers and berries..



Helping with the evening's program were: Jackie Lewis, Marnie Paumier, Michele Oliver, Pat Rodgers, Nancy Marthey, Chris Franklin, Kelly, June, Grace and Corwin King and Paula Huffman.



Izaak Walton League



The Wayne County Chapter of the Izaak Walton League held its annual chili cook-off Feb. 15. The membership enjoyed a variety of homemade chilies and desserts followed by a slide presentation by guest speaker, former Wayne County Wildlife Officer Eric Ucker.



Ucker's presentation was titled "Coyote: History, Present and Future," sharing information on the subject he had acquired in his 30-plus years of experience with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.



He explained how the Ohio coyote has been forced to live in closer association with humans due to an increase of numbers and changes in habitats. "In populated areas it is not uncommon for coyotes to attack pets and farm livestock, though they are timid toward humans and rarely seen," Ucker stated. "The carnage is often blamed on dogs but someone with experience usually can determine if the culprit was a dog or coyote," Ucker explained.



Ucker was involved with placing tracking collars on wild coyote for research. They found coyotes can wander for several hundred miles from where they were originally located.



Effective, humane techniques for snaring nuisance coyotes that are unlikely to catch other species of animals were explained.



Izaak Walton League President Merlin Peterson closed the meeting after announcing the winners of the chili cook-off. They were: Best Chili, Nadine Burd; Most Original Chili, Susan Williams; Best Dessert, Linda Peterson.



Evergreen GardenClub



Tiffany Sustar greeted 12 members of Evergreen Garden Club at Buchwalter’s Greenhouse Feb. 24. The workshop was set up with flower pots, brushes and a sheet of gold foil tissue. She instructed step-by-step how to apply gold foil to a flower pot. You can use terra cotta or glazed pots and gold foiling kits are available for purchase.



The meeting was held in sections during the drying process of the decorating of our pots. Roll call mentioned a lot of husbands. The roll call question was: When my garden is in need of help, who do I turn to?



Stephanie McHenry reported next month’s meeting on March 23 will be at the Pine Cone Gift Shop, near Kidron, where we will make terrariums. We will car pool from Trinity Methodist Church at 6:10 p.m. for the 6:30 arrival.



The April 27 meeting will be at the Bouquet Shop on the square in Orrville where Tom Poulson will show how easy it is to make a beautiful springtime arrangement. This, too, will be a 6:30 p.m. meeting time.



Other committee reports presented were given by Shirley Miller, scrapbook chairperson, commenting on how interesting our scrapbook is and how it is not shared enough. It was suggested it be taken to the Christmas meeting each year.



Some horticulture input mentioned the Monarch butterfly article in The Daily Record on Feb. 24. Susan Shoup shared information and photos of the Winter Walk she took on Feb. 19 with 35-40 people led by Paul Snyder and Jason Beil of ATI at Secrest Arboretum to view witchhazel in bloom.



Linda McHenry reported a new member could possibly be recruited due to her position at a local flower center.



After concluding the business meeting, our pots were dry and greenhouse plants provided by Buchwalter’s were planted in them; refreshments were served by Katie Shoup and Pat Lytle



Wednesday Afternoon Bridge



Average score Feb. 26 after nine rounds of play was 36. Pairs above average were: 46.50, Richard Mills, Jim Gesler; 42.50, Mat VanSickle, Jim Fasnacht; 37.50, Judi Mitten, Wayne LeClear; 37, Becky Jewell, Ann Baumgartner; 36, Sue Cook, Tid Besancon.



Orrville Exchange Club



Lindsay (Steiner) Baumgartner, co-director of YMCA of Wayne County, Orrville Branch, gave the program Feb. 27 to Exchange Club on "What’s Going on at the YMCA."



The YMCA helps build a healthy spirit, mind, body for all with a focus on healthy living, youth development and social responsibility. The Core Values are: Caring, responsible, honest and respectful.



The YMCA of Wayne County locations are: Wooster Branch, 6820 Woodland Ave.; Orrville Branch, 1801 Smucker Road; Wooster Program Center, 1578 Mechanicsburg Road; Ellen Shapiro Natatorium, 515 Oldman Road, Wooster; The Learning Academy, 3401 Old Airport Road, Wooster; and Nurturing Hearts Daycare & Preschool, 10235 Wooster Pike, Creston.



Renovations at the Orrville YMCA have been in the pool area, fitness center, multi-purpose room and childcare room. The Wooster YMCA has had work done in its lobby. At the Program Center work has been done in the preschool gymnastics room and a Pro Shop has been added. More room is needed at the Nurturing Hearts Daycare & Preschool in Creston.



The programs include: land/aquatic classes; gymnastics; swim lessons/swim team; childcare and child watch; special events and scholarships.



The YMCA partners with Silversneakers, Silver and Fit and Optum Fitness Advantage to provide memberships.



Summer schedule is also available. A program guide was passed out to members.



In business Lisa Reusser welcomed Joe Routh, who rejoined Exchange Club as a member.



Jelly City Seniors



Orrville Jelly City Seniors met Feb. 17 at Trinity United Methodist Church with 354 in attendance. Birthdays were recognized for two members; Emogene Erwin for her 96th birthday. Door prize went to Bonnie Thompson.



Pat Carpenter i planning a trip March 26 to MGM Casino; cost is $30. She is working on departure time. She is also working on monthly trips for the summer. Contact her at 330-855-3491 for more information.



The March 16 meeting will be at noon at Dravenstott’s restaurant; reservations are needed.