Hi folks! Although I no longer have to go to work every day at an office or plant of some type, I have had my share of ups and downs in the work force.



Everybody, at some point in their lives, has experienced failure. It could be something as simple as not getting the job you wanted or getting fewer marks even after working your butt off. But what defines you is not your failure, but how you get back up after being hit.



SHOULDN’T HAVE SURVIVED



Once, a young schoolboy was caught in a fire accident in his school and was assumed that he would not live. His mother was told that he was sure to die, for the terrible fire had devastated the lower half of his body. Even if he were to survive, he would be a cripple throughout his life.



But the brave boy did not want to die nor did he want to be a cripple. Much to be the amazement of the doctor, he did survive. But, unfortunately from his waist down, he had no motor ability. His thin legs just dangled there, lifeless.



Ultimately, he was discharged from the hospital. But his determination to walk was indomitable. At home, when he was not in bed, he was confined to a wheelchair. One day, he threw himself from the chair and pulled himself across the grass, dragging his legs behind him. He reached the picket fence, raised himself up and then stake by stake, he began dragging himself along the fence, his resolve to walk undeterred. He did this every day, with faith in himself that he would be able to walk unaided. With his iron persistence and his resolute determination, he did develop the ability to stand up, then to walk haltingly, then to walk by himself and then to run.



He began to walk to school, then run to school, to run for the sheer joy of running. Later in college he made the track team.



In February 1934, in New York City’s famed Madison Square Garden, this young man who was not expected to survive, who would surely never walk, who could never hope to run – this determined young man, Dr. Glenn Cunningham, ran the world’s fastest mile.



MANY EARLY STRUGGLES DIDN’T STOP THIS MAN



Before he became the legend that he is today, this man was struggling to make ends meet. In 1919, while working for a newspaper, he was fired by the newspaper editor because he "lacked imagination and had no good ideas." In January 1920, he formed a short-lived company with another cartoonist. However, following a rough start, he left temporarily to earn money at the Kansas City Film Ad Company. He was soon joined by Iwerks, who were not able to run their business alone. Later, though he acquired his own studio, which was successful, studio profits were insufficient to cover the high salaries paid to employees. The studio became loaded with debt and wound up bankrupt. After that, he decided to set up a studio in the movie industry’s capital city, Hollywood, California.



He created Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. Oswald, which was one of his first huge successes in the cartooning business. At that time, he was only receiving a 20 percent cut on his films and was ready to negotiate for higher since he was barely earning. He received another setback when his producer stole the character, and also stole his animation crew by negotiating contracts with them. His producer thought he would cave and work with the mere 20% he was paid.



While most people would pack their bags and return home crying, or work for minimum wages, this dauntless young man went on to create his most successful cartoon character EVER – Mickey Mouse. Yes, ladies and gentlemen, this amazing person is none other than the entrepreneur, cartoonist, animator, voice actor, and film producer Walt Disney. Reportedly, he was also told that Mickey Mouse would not work since a huge mouse on the screen would terrify women. Well, it seems that women were not scared, for this mouse has continued to share his story on screens all over the world, even today.



+++



Birthdays being celebrated this week include: March 2 — Wilma Hershberger; March 3 – Dorothy Stitzlein, Connie Hinkle and Malinda Misley; - March 4 - Katie Yoder and William Hostetler (he'll be 84); March 6; Todd Laser; March 8 – Cindy Nickles and Janet Stull; March 9 – Jenn Polen and Jason Carpenter; March 10 – Ron Spreng, Carmie Cowell, Anette Spreng and Jack Hill.



Many happy returns of the day!



+++



On Monday, March 17 voters in Ashland County will cast their ballots for the Democratic choice for U.S. President. We will also vote on the position of county probate and juvenile judge as Judge Damian Vercillo is retiring.



One of our own, David Hunter, is running for this position and I urge you readers to consider him as your choice for our next judge. Hunter has been affiliated with the L-P Schools for years as well as the Ashland County-West Holmes Career Center as a board member. He works tirelessly with the youth locally and is a staunch supporter of our younger generation.



He serves as a trustee for the Perrysville United Methodist Church as well as council president. He also is very active with the Loudonville Lions Club and I for one am proud and honoured to vote for this Christian family man. I hope you will do the same.



We need representation in the southern part of the county, and he will do the job and do it well!



+++



Wedding anniversaries being observed include David and Regina Cheuvront; March 9 – Larry and Debbie Henley. Congratulations!



+++



Finally - To put the world right in order, we must first put the nation in order; to put the nation in order, we must first put the family in order; to put the family in order, we must first cultivate our personal life; we must first set our hearts right." – Confucius