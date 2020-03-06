Who loves a good challenge? Everyone has a competitive nature to them to a certain degree. It’s natural to want to try something that looks difficult and then to conquer it is even better!



Some fitness moves are more “challenging” than others and luckily most of those moves have different levels of options.



Our move today is an intermediate boat pose. This pose is popular in yoga classes and focuses on your balance and core strength. All you need is a flat surface and a fitness mat.



Begin this exercise by sitting on the floor. Holding your chest tall, engage your midsection and place your feet together on the floor in front of you. Rolling your shoulders back and down, slightly lean your upper body back creating tension in your midsection but still sitting upright. Once you find a comfortable positioning, proceed to lift your legs off of the ground in a 90-degree position. Keeping your knees very close and toes pointed, add your arms in an extension just outside of your knees.



The key is to hold this pose for a period of time.



Focusing on your core to hold everything together, continue holding this position for either a couple of counts of eight or four roughly 20 seconds. At your completion, place your feet on the floor and give your back a rest. After a small break, repeat the pose at least two or three more times.



If this position is too difficult for you to hold, or causes too much pressure on your back, place the feet very lightly on the floor, but keep your positioning everywhere else. Or, you can try one leg up at a time, then work your way into holding both legs up.



This exercise is excellent to add into your abdominal routine, or great to perform by itself as one of those challenging moves to work up to.

Any way you choose, this challenge is perfect for you who are double-dog darers.



Marlo Alleva, an instructor at Gold’s Gym and group fitness coordinator at Fontaine-Gills YMCA in Lakeland, Florida, can be reached at faluvzpa@msn.com.