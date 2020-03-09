On March 4, TOPS OH1573 opened with pledges. Geneva Pringle was the best weekly re-dedicated loser. She said to use portions control. Lana Rush was the best weekly KOPS. She said to move every ½ hour during the day.



Bonnie Porter gave a program titled "Learn It Live It." First begin exercising, then cut back on starchy foods. One half of a bagel is two starch exchanges. It is better to eat the fruit than drinking the juice. We need to alternate doing both cardio and fat-burning exercises.



Leo Tope will have the next program. TOPS Club meets each Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. with weigh-in at 5 p.m. at the Nashville United Methodist Church. For more information, call 330-763-1347 or 330-600-2649. All are welcome.