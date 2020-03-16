Sew Happy shares creations



Vice President Megan Allcorn called the Feb. 24 meeting of the Sew Happy Carnation Quilters to order at 7 p.m.



The January minutes, prepared by Secretary Connie Noll, were presented. A motion was made by Ellen Wilson to approve the minutes and seconded by Kathy Wolf. Approval was unanimous. A thank you note, from Dee Hart, the guest speaker from this month’s Guild Tea was shared with the members.



The January treasurer’s report was presented by Sue Rhoads. A motion was made by Kathy Wolf and seconded by Ellen Wilson. Approval was unanimous.



The March NEORQC meeting is scheduled for March 7 at Pins and Needles in Middleburg Heights. Any members planning to attend should meet in the parking lot of Abiding Savior Lutheran Church at 8 a.m. Don’t forget your dish for the pot luck.



Rhoads shared the materials needed for her Chenille rug activity to celebrate National Quilt Day on March 21. The fun starts at 9 a.m. and includes a baked potato bar for lunch.



The Traveling Quilt Blocks are moving to a new location. They will be displayed at the Aultman Alliance Community Care Center.



Show and Share included the following: Kathy Wolf — snow globe wall hanging, Heather Czomba — hexagon table runner and placemats, Annette Whitacre — fabric food wrappers coated in bees wax and a quilt in progress with blocks set on point, Teresa Felgar — a hand quilted candlewick project in progress, Jeanne Ullman — completed blocks from a class attended at the NEORQC getaway.



The group welcomed Andrea Margida from The Valentine Project who shared the history of the project and how it has grown. The goal is to spread hope and joy to children affected by pediatric cancer or chronic illness. They do this with kindness cards and valentine gift boxes.



A motion by Rhoads, seconded by Noll, was approved to adjourn at 8:30 p.m. The next work session will be March 9 at 4 p.m. Bring a dish to share for the potluck supper at 6 p.m. The group will be working on individual projects. The fourth Monday business meeting will be March 23 at 7 p.m. at Abiding Savior Lutheran Church, Alliance. The guild welcomes new members.







Coterie learns about 19th Amendment



Deb Hatherill hosted Coterie on March 5 at the Alliance Woman’s Club. The theme was the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. Table decorations incorporated the colors of the suffrage movement — purple, yellow and white. Hatherill, assisted by Kay Brown, Sarah Brown, Carolyn Caskey, Barb Lewis, Connie Rubin and Pat Sacha, discussed the importance of Ohioans in the suffrage and abolitionist movements of late 19th and early 20th centuries. Oberlin College, the Quakers in Salem and Haines House played significant roles in the movements. Leading individuals with Ohio connections include Abby Kelley Foster, Betsy Mix Cowles, Sarah Foster Haines, Mary Grew, Victoria Claflin Woodhull, Ida B. Wells and Mary Church Terrell.



President Pat Stone welcomed new member Gretchen Wearstler and conducted the business meeting



Harriet Clem reported that the signup sheets for the May 7 anniversary luncheon are available. Please see a committee member to sign up.



RuthAnn Rinto reminded members to vote in the primary on March 17. She thanked members for their donations to the Stuckey Interfaith Center and passed the Good News book. Stone reminded members of the revised meeting schedule for 2020-21; the months of November, December and January will have one meeting instead of two.



Nicole Brown invited members to the next meeting April 9 at the Alliance Country Club.