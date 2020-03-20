Trinity Lutheran Church in Ashland regrets to announce that there will be no public services or classes for the time being due to the health emergency. But the community is invited to listen by radio or watch a live-streamed "studio produced" service on Sunday mornings from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon.



To watch one may "Like" or "Follow" Trinity’s Facebook page (facebook.com/trinitylutheranashland) or add "Trinity Lutheran Church Ashland" to your Roku device.



The radio broadcast may be accessed over the air on WNCO AM 1340 or over the internet at https://wncoam.iheart.com/



More information, and other podcasts during the week, are available on the church website www.trinityashland.org.