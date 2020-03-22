On a Saturday morning well over 20 years ago a pair of rug rats scaled the side of our bed and clobbered the two of us with hugs, kicks and slobbery kisses until my wife and I had no choice but to wake up. Since Kristin was on the receiving end of this "rise and shine" affection all throughout the week, I gave her the morning off. Given their level of enthusiasm, it was immediately apparent that if I wanted to keep the kids occupied long enough to win any points with my wife, I was going to have to come up with something a whole lot more time-consuming and interactive than setting each kid up with a bowl of Cheerios and a glass of milk.



Pancakes fit the bill perfectly! I figured, rightly, that I could have Charlotte (the busy-body) measure the batter, let Benjamin (the goofball) pour it into the bowl and then give them each a fair shot at whisking the whole thing up. We added in some fun stuff too, like cookie sprinkles, ground cinnamon and chocolate chips. And while we waited for the griddle to heat up, I put some music on the stereo in the dining room. James Taylor was clear enough to sing along over the hum of the range hood fan, and quiet enough to allow Mommy to go on sleeping. "Sweet Baby James," a cowboy lullaby, became an instant hit with the kids. And so a tradition was born.



We never really know the true value of so many of the things we do with our kids. We go to great lengths to check-off each of the things a good parent is supposed to do. We take them to all the must-see places. We buy them that special toy they just can’t live without. And we spend what seems, at the time, to be half our lives sitting in the bleachers at soccer games, band shows and skate park competitions. We do these things because, well, that’s just what parents do. All the while we presume we’re making memories, but how many kids carry in their hearts and minds a sepia-toned image of their parents toughing it out up in the bleachers, or grumbling behind the wheel of the family minivan, or squinting awkwardly behind a camera lens while singing "Happy Birthday To You." Kids choose their own memories, and sometimes they hand them back to you in the most wonderful of ways.



How many Saturday mornings were given over to pancakes and James Taylor? There are a thousand-odd Saturdays over the course of twenty years, but life dictates that not all of them can be spent where and with whom you truly wish. Kids grow up. They move away. They endeavor to make memories all their own. Sometimes life leaves you with nothing more than a bowl of batter and a cowboy lullaby that makes you cry.



If you’re lucky, one day you’ll get a tap on the shoulder and your kid will say, "Hey Dad, I guess I never really told you how much those Saturday mornings with pancakes and James Taylor meant to me." Then she’ll hand you your new grandson, Sweet Baby James, and you’ll know you’ve done at least a few things right.



