Years ago Mary Ann (Spigelmire) Hansen wrote about her parents’ small grocery store on North Buckeye Street. Called Spigelmire’s, it was a stone’s throw from the old Wooster High School and was a popular gathering spot for students over the lunch hour.



(Don Bogner, a 1964 Wooster High School grad, said the students always affectionately referred to the grocery store/high school hangout as "Spigs.")



Looking back, Hansen said her father, Roy, wore a white apron to work every day.



"I remember," she wrote, "my mother washing my dad’s white aprons and cooking ‘bluing’ on an old gas stove in the basement of their home. She would then press the aprons on a huge mangle. That way my dad would have a clean, stiff white apron to wear every day to the grocery."



Hansen’s sister, Ruth (Spigelmire) Pickering of Westfield Center, said grocery orders were often phoned in, then — after the items were gathered — their father would deliver the groceries at no charge.



"When the store closed," Pickering said, "it was home to Charles Chips, then Don Home’s upholstery shop and then a beauty parlor."



One reader in Texas wrote several years ago that while cleaning out a box of old recipes his wife found a Spigelmire cookbook.



"The cookbook has been a good read," he said, "because most of the recipes used ‘real lard’ as an ingredient.



"My mother and father," he added, "used to shop there when we lived on Pearl Street in the ’50s."



Another reader wrote that he remembered Roy Spigelmire’s brother, Floyd, "who ran a ‘huckster’ route out in the country for several years around 1939-40. The wagon," he explained, "had numerous pull-out storage drawers filled with the fruits, vegetables, bread, cake, pies and other staples he sold along his route."



Blue Star Canteen



Wooster historian Harry McClarran called to say he needed help in answering a question posed by Douglas Myers. Back in 1944, a postcard was sent to Myers’ late father, Clyde, when he was serving in the Pacific during World War II. The postcard pictured a brick building and a "Blue Star Canteen" sign.



Myers wondered if Wooster had a Blue Star canteen back then and, if so, where?



Christina Walton at the Wayne County Public Library did some research and found there were Blue Star service clubs in Orrville, Dalton and West Salem as well as other locations around the country. Some in the U.S. still are operating today.



Four years ago Genevieve (Love) Strouse explained there was a YMCA-sponsored Girls Service Organization that entertained members of the military during World War II in the Marine Room located under Keeney’s Cafeteria at the corner of East Liberty and South Buckeye streets.



"The GSO secretarial book," Strouse said, "is now at the Wayne County Historical Society."



As a high school student during World War II, Joy (Henry) Jones added she used to help her mother and other women serve food to the servicemen who regularly got off the bus at the Greyhound Bus Station on North Buckeye. The servicemen were directed to the second floor of the Weitzel Dry Cleaning building nearby (the current location of Murr Printing.)



Did a Blue Star Canteen exist here too?



