Hello everyone! Another week of staying home and away from people but I am very sure it is worth the inconvenience. Your life may depend on it!



Anyway, I get so discouraged with the attitudes of folks who think the whole world should revolve around them! This pandemic has made us frightened, unsure where the future is going and of course, the state of our finances.



There is no quick fix solution to this nightmare and protest marches against the government’s attempt to help secure our health and safety is not making any "brownie" points with me.



Why not try some of the following suggestions …



If you are in a long line, invite the person behind you to go first.



Bring courtesy back in an instant: Hold the door open with a flourish.



Drop off combs, toothbrushes and toothpaste at a shelter or a soup kitchen.



Curb road rage: Let other cars merge onto the highway.



Leave your neighbors a note that tells them how much joy you find in admiring their garden.



Put sticky notes with positive messages (e.g., "You look gorgeous!") on a restroom mirror.



Send a thank-you note to the brave officers at your local police station. (Given how we carry on about parking tickets, it is important to acknowledge the daily risks taken by the men and women on the force.)



Share the wealth: Ask the grocery clerk to apply your unused coupons to another customer's items.



Arrange to pay anonymously for a soldier's breakfast when you see him or her dining alone.



Slip a $20 gas card or public-transportation pass into someone's shopping bag.



Rekindle your Girl Scout spirit: Pick up trash at a park or a playground.



Donate your old professional clothes to an organization, like Dress for Success (dressforsuccess.org), that helps women jump-start their careers — and up their confidence.



Carry someone's groceries.



Offer your mail carrier a glass of iced tea or a $5 Starbucks gift card.



Bake bread or cookies and deliver the food to a nearby fire station or group home.



Check "yes" when asked if you wish to become an organ donor — and tell your family.



Lay your neighbors' newspaper at their front door along with a plate of blueberry muffins



Donate old cell phones to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (ncadv.org), which will use the proceeds for programs that protect families from abuse.



Sing an employee's praises to a manager or on a comment card — a little recognition goes a long way.



Share happy memories. Stick an old photo in the mail to a friend and write a note about the day it was taken on the back.



Send an ooey-gooey dessert over to another table at a restaurant.



Send somebody an e-card, just because. The funnier, the better.



Forgive someone. Repeat, as necessary.



Give your mom a shout-out on your birthday — after all, she deserves some credit for your life.



Take kindness on the road: Pay the toll for the car behind you.



Slow way down when you drive past a pedestrian — 35 mph can seem like the Indy 500 to a woman walking her dog.



Ask others — sincerely — what you can do to help.



+++



Birthdays being celebrated this week include: April 28 – Iona Adams; April 30 – Lois Kline, Donna Spreng and Mike McCaskey; May 1 – Dan Piskur and Tyler Carpenter; May 2 – Greg Brightbill; May 3- Larry Kline, Dale Sprang, Gary Sprang, Doug Spreng and Coralita Truax; May 4 – Ed Weltmer, Megan Yoak, John Leininger, Mark Whitaker, Shelby Williams, Katie Ajtah and Cyndi Janeczek.



Many happy returns of the day!



+++



I have heard many folks say that the family garden is going to make a return at their home and here are some quick tips to help you get started.



Onions, green onions, garlic, radish – well draining soil, well-rotted farm manure mixed into the soil during spring. Amend soil with lime to get pH at 5.5. Rotate onion crops to different bed each year.



Tomato, peppers, and cucumbers – all like well-drained soil, full sun with no shade, lots of water and a pH balance of 6.5. Lime and organic matter can help raise or lower pH levels to appropriate measure.



Salad greens, spinach, Swiss chard – they want full sun, no shade. Plant in mounds with a layer of mulch for even moisture. The organic matter will help keep the soil at the right pH levels of between 6.0 – 7.0



+++



Wedding anniversaries being observed this week include April 30 – Jerry and Brenda Mitchell (their 37th); May 1 – Charley and Jody Toms (their 16th); May 2 – Gary and Karen McClure (their 56th); May 3 – John and Vicki Burkhart (their 45th).



Congratulations!



+++



Finally – this Friday, May 1 will end the current stay-at-home order from Governor DeWine. I know everyone is anxious to get on with their lives, but please be careful and use your common sense concerning this deadly virus.



Life as we know has changed dramatically so be safe and do not become a statistic!