Wooster Friends of the Library



Wooster Friends of the Library board met virtually May 4. Jennifer Shatzer, library director, spoke to the group. She said she will know more when the library board meets. The state budget will determine how they will proceed. There are very few working at the library now. Many decisions will have to be made about how to operate a library as contactless as possible.



Wooster Friends of the Library canceled the fall program for now.



We appreciate the work going on now by the staff. We will be providing boxes lunches in appreciation of the continued work by the staff at Wooster library. Our goal is to continue to support in any way we can.