Each year it seems that national events call for the nation to pray. Whether it is the threat of COVID-19, an economic recovery or the divide the nation is going through on cultural upheaval. These are reasons for prayer at such a time as this.



Listen to the thoughts of the King David in Psalm 33:8-12:



Let all the earth fear the Lord;



Let all the inhabitants of the world stand in awe of Him.



9] For He spoke, and it was done;



He commanded, and it stood fast.



[10] The Lord brings the counsel of the nations to nothing;



He makes the plans of the peoples of no effect.



[11] The counsel of the Lord stands forever,



The plans of His heart to all generations.



[12] Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord,



The people He has chosen as His own inheritance.



The 33rd Psalm is written as a celebration for national victory. We are not told which military victory the nation experienced, but we are reminded that these people believed it was not their military might, but the Divine intervention of God that brought victory. We need to be aware that victory over disease, sin, economic challenges and spiritual apathy only comes at the hands of a Sovereign God who sees His people broken in prayer. America should be reminded we are not the lone superpower in the world. We want the help of the Almighty at such a time as this.



First, prayer helps us maintain a healthy fear (reverential respect) for God (Psalm 33:8). We should pray that all the people of our land fear God, that all of our citizens stand in awe of Him. There is One True God and His Son, Jesus Christ. He has power to move people’s hearts toward Himself. Is Christ inviting you to Himself?



Secondly, prayer makes us mindful of the authority of His spoken word. (Psalm33:9) The One True God of the Universe spoke the world into existence, spoke our very lives into reality and spoke the plan for which we can have a relationship with God through the work of Jesus Christ on the cross. It is one thing to know the principles of the Bible, it is another to apply them with doctrinal soundness. 2 Timothy 2:15 instruct’s us to "rightly divide the Word of truth." The Word is our authority for all matters of life.



Thirdly, prayer reminds us of our depravity. (Psalm 33:10) All human beings are at their best state sinners. The Psalmist reviews the fact that the best-laid plans with out God at the core are empty and hopeless. Only Righteousness will exalt our nation. America is broken, people are broken and only the One True God is the healer of human hearts and the reconciler for people who are at odds with others.



Fourthly, prayer reinforces the Truth of God for future generations. (Psalm 33:11) God has a plan for all ages of time and for all people. We can learn that plan through His Word and then implement it with His help and guidance.



Finally, prayer invites the blessing of God upon a Nation of people. We are promised that the nation of people who make The One True God their Lord will be filled with blessings. He has chosen us, we must choose Him! It is your choice.



You can make the choice to establish a relationship with Jesus Christ or not. You can choose His plan for your life and rescue a nation, one life at a time. Please consider inviting Jesus Christ to forgive your sins and allow Him to make you one of His Children. Commit your life to Him by praying to establish a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. Invite Him into your heart. Become a follower of Jesus. Now live for Him daily and let us see you in one of our great churches in the county this Lord’s Day!



— The Rev. John A. Bouquet is the senior pastor at Bethel Baptist Church.