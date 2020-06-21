This year, the father of my children is getting a brand new jar of peanut butter to celebrate what a great dad he is. This is not an ordinary Father’s Day gift, but this year we can’t think of anything better to let my husband know he is appreciated and wonderful.



My husband is a guy who will do whatever it takes, no matter what. And while I usually try to subscribe to the same motto, I am the lazy one of the duo. The last minute one. The I’ll do it in the morning one. And our kids each have shared our traits, some of them more than others.



Our eldest is a copy of her father, with drive and determination to accomplish whatever she wants to. Our son is a copy of me, and like me, most of the time does the right thing. But sometimes it just takes us longer. Maybe you, dear reader, can figure out where you match up in this personality test, and then decide how you would have handled the peanut butter situation.



For the record, I was not home when my son ate something with PB and left the open jar on the kitchen table. Upon arriving home much later, I saw the open jar sitting on the kitchen counter. After inquiring, I was told the dog climbed onto the kitchen table, stuck her snout in the jar, and attempted to eat the peanut butter. And because my son was lazy, he just left it. But my industrious daughter moved the tainted jar to the counter so she could scoop out the portion contaminated by dog slobber, but had to run off to work.



At this point, I don’t remember what I was doing, but my procrastinating brain must have had a good reason to put off until tomorrow what could have been done today. So I put the lid back on the jar and put it back on the pantry shelf. It could wait, right? Who would eat it? I was seemingly less convinced of my grand idea when I awoke in a groggy sleep state the next morning and saw my husband munching on PB toast. I scanned the kitchen to see which jar he used and, well, now you know why we are gifting him a brand new jar of peanut butter for Father’s Day.



We should probably also give him a toothbrush and some high-powered mouthwash, but maybe those can be from the dog.