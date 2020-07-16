BURBANK — Miriam Grace Wiles celebrated her 104th birthday during a Zoom party July 10, 2020. She has many stories to tell and many more memories than the average person.



Miriam was born at home in Hartville. She grew up in the area with two parents as teachers.



She attended and graduated from Kent State with a teaching degree. For two summers, she rode a bus to North Carolina to complete her teaching degree at Duke University. Her teaching career started at Canton South School System in Canton. She also worked at the Goodyear Factory between teaching jobs during World War II. Miriam started to teach at a time when married women could not teach.



Miriam has three children, 11 grandchildren, and 30 great-grandchildren.



She was married for 50 years to Sylvan L. Wiles, an educator, real estate agent, and farmer in Wayne County.



Holidays are important to Miriam because she likes to celebrate them with family. She spent weeks ahead of time preparing food. Her grandchildren frequently mention how amazing her food was, that she made the preparation seem effortless, and she decorated the house for every holiday, a tradition she passed to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Miriam’s Christmas baking started weeks before the holiday with many different types of Christmas cookies that never seemed to end no matter how many her family would devour throughout the holiday.



Miriam (and Sylvan) loved to have the family visit, and the highlight for many was having the best summers and holidays together at the house. In the summer, she made sure all grandchildren had swimming lessons at Christmas Run pool followed by homemade cookies on the way home from those lessons.



Miriam’s hobbies are reading and art, with her keeping journal lists of the books she reads. As a retired teacher and a member of the Retired Teachers Association as well as a member of Eastern Star, education and good manners were the most important legacies she and her husband could pass on to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Miriam is proud to say she inherited "good genes" from her own mother who lived until she was almost 105 years old.