Warped Wing Brewing Co. has opened its new barrel-aging facility, pilot brewery and restaurant in Springboro.

The 20,000-square-foot Warped Wing Barrel Room & Smokery opened Saturday (Aug. 29) and includes an outdoor beer garden. The facility has enough space to hold more than 400 barrels, along with serving as a brewery and distribution hub.

The Dayton-based Warped Wing also is launching special customer program such as a Barrel Club Reserve membership which will allow people to get hands-on tours, exclusive tastings and first offers for limited bottles.

"Our barrel-aging program has propelled us into an interesting place," cofounder Nick Bowman said in a prepared statement. "My partner, cofounder and brewmaster John Haggerty has a wealth of knowledge and experience with brewing and barrel aging. He pushes the creativity of recipe development to another level. Barrel aging is an intimate and patient process. A lot of our beers rest in wood for up to a year or longer. We are excited to share this process and experience with our customers. The Barrel Room & Smokery will take beer to a new level and will change the way people perceive and interact with beer. That is what I’m most excited about."

The pilot brewing system also will allow Warped Wing to experiment, he added.

The Smokery, run by Culinary Director Erin O ‘Neill, will focus on smoked meat/food items and many of the dishes will feature Warped Wing beers as ingredients, the brewery said.

The new brewery will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.