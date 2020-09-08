Led by IMPACT Community Action, Columbus artists are painting old desks with creative designs to give to young students who will be completing online learning because of the coronavirus.

A week before his school was set to start virtual classes, 6-year-old Elijah Newsome already was enchanted by his new home desk painted with the likeness of a happy pooch surrounded by bones.

For the incoming first-grader at Watkins Elementary School on the Southeast Side, it was the perfect place to read and build Legos.

For his grandmother Jean Epps, it was a comforting sign as she worried about how he might fare outside of a traditional classroom as Columbus City Schools transitions to online learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"He’s been sitting at it a lot," said Epps, Elijah’s legal guardian. "He loves dogs, so that was just the perfect one for him."

Epps’ other grandchild, 5-year-old Nina Tolliver — an incoming kindergartner at Jefferson Elementary School in Gahanna — also has her own artistic desk painted with the visage of a unicorn.

Both came as part of a new initiative from IMPACT Community Action, a nonprofit social services agency. Dubbed the Dream Desk Project, it’s providing a limited number of free desks — all decorated by local artists — to area schoolchildren.

Kay Wilson, community engagement and advancement director with the organization, came up with the idea when IMPACT moved into its new Merion Village headquarters in June and she learned that the facility had old desks sitting around.

The property manager planned to throw them away, Wilson said. Instead, she put out a call to action for artists who would be willing to paint the desks in creative designs that would appeal to young students completing online schooling because of COVID-19.

"We wanted to make the kids feel equipped to meet the new school year in a space where they won’t have as much social interaction as they usually do," Wilson said.

About a half a dozen artists agreed to lend a hand, painting fun patterns and creatures on 16 of the 35 total desks, Wilson said.

"We’ve had a really great variety," Wilson said. "The kids we’re seeing, they think the desk is made just for them."

Artist Adam Brouillette, who owns and operates Blockfort, a Downtown gallery and studio space, said he was eager to get involved after seeing Wilson’s post on Facebook. He recruited other Blockfort artists and also painted two desks — one with a rainbow theme and the other with a ninja theme.

Amid a chaotic and unpredictable year, Brouillette said he was motivated by a desire to provide a little piece of happiness to a child.

"I feel like artists right now are wanting to do anything we can to help," Brouillette said. "It's an unhealthy world, and we want to do something to create a little light."

Many families who have come to IMPACT for any of its myriad services have been invited to take desks home to their children. At 5 years old, Tolliver is the youngest, while the oldest recipient is an incoming high school freshman, Wilson said.

On Saturday, the community will have the opportunity to help paint the remaining desks at Box Park, an outdoor venue space operated by the Maroon Arts Group at 925 Mt. Vernon Ave. Volunteers can arrive at 10 a.m., while all families are invited to pick up desks from 2 to 4 p.m.

Such artistic desks, Epps said, can provide a sense of excitement for kids learning at home, like her grandchildren, who will now have a space of their own to work.

"I think they both like to have their own space," Epps said. "They won’t have to set out at a kitchen table. It'll give them a more school-like atmosphere."

