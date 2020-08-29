QB Elijah Wesley accounts for 386 yards of offense and three touchdowns in season-opening win for McKinley.

CANTON The lightning flashed Friday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

So did Elijah Wesley.

The McKinley senior quarterback and his Bulldogs can strike quickly, and they showed some of that firepower during a 30-0 win against Jackson in front of 1,100 fans.

The crowd had dwindled by the end of long, wet night at Benson to begin this COVID-19 altered season. The start of the game was delayed 55 minutes because of lightning. Halftime lasted about 45 minutes because of another storm.

In between the delays, Wesley and the Bulldogs were all action.

"I told the guys, we’ve waited this long, what’s another 55 minutes? We’ll sit here until 11 o’clock if necessary," second-year McKinley head coach Marcus Wattley said. "At the end of the day, we wanted an opportunity to play football, and we got one. We’re going to cherish it. We’re going to make sure we capitalize on it.

"It was like a bunch of caged bulldogs ready to go bite somebody."

The Bulldogs bit off 476 yards of offense to Jackson’s 219 in downing the Polar Bears for the 13th straight time.

"I was mad," Wesley said of the delay to start. "I was like, ‘Come on. I’m trying to play. Let’s go.’ I’ve been waiting too long. We’ve been waiting too long."

The University of Toledo recruit took out his frustrations on Jackson, accounting for 386 yards of offense and three touchdowns.

He completed 10 of 17 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns, showing a lot of zip and good accuracy with his arm. He rushed for 155 yards and another score on 10 carries.

The Bulldogs punted once through the first three quarters.

After some sloppiness on its first two possessions, McKinley kicked it into gear, scoring three times in the span of about three minutes of game time. Wesley tossed a pair of 43-yard touchdown passes to Brandon Foster and Latrell Snow after his 60-yard scramble set up a McKinley field goal.

Wesley added an electrifying 76-yard TD run on a third-and-13 draw play in the third quarter.

"We’ve got some guys that will make you think," Wattley said.

As Wesley talked to a reporter, senior defensive back Jonah Lytle (another Toledo recruit) popped his head into the interview and said, "Before you talk to No. 7, how about that defense, though?"

Yes, the Bulldogs’ playmakers aren’t reserved for just the offensive side of the ball.

Linebacker Mani Powell and safety Harold Fannin led an impressive defensive effort, while Lytle blocked a third-quarter punt. McKinley handed Jackson its first shutout since a 35-0 loss to St. Ignatius in the 2016 playoffs.

The 60-yard scramble by Wesley eventually led to a 19-yard field goal by DaMonte Marshall and a 3-0 McKinley lead with 1:04 left in the first quarter.

After a quick three-and-out by the Polar Bears, McKinley scored immediately. Wesley connected on the 43-yard touchdown pass to Foster, who spun free of a tackler about the 10.

Jackson couldn’t capitalize on a 46-yard kickoff return by Brenden Craig, with Fannin and Nehemiah Stovall stopping the Polar Bears on a fourth-and-1 play.

Three plays later it was Wesley hitting Snow over the top for another score. Snow, the son of McKinley legend Percy Snow, caught two passes for 87 yards in his Bulldogs debut after coming over from GlenOak. Senior Xavier Black, another Toledo recruit, finished with four catches for 74 yards for the Bulldogs.

Jackson gained 21 yards on its first three plays of the night, then totaled 8 yards on its next 13 plays.

When the Polar Bears finally got something going in the second quarter, Powell helped short-circuit a nice drive with a tackle-for-loss and a sack on consecutive plays.

Griffin McKinney led Jackson with 63 yards on 12 carries. QB Hunter Geissinger was 7-of-20 passing for 67 yards.

McKinley’s Tam Church scored on a 3-yard run, capitalizing on Lytle’s blocked punt, to put the game in running-clock mode late in the third quarter.

Wattley smiled after a crazy preseason that included McKinley sitting out a week of practice because of two positive COVID-19 tests, missing out on a scrimmage and dealing with the general confusion of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Somebody said this was the perfect way for the 2020 football season to start," he said. "We knocked some rust off. Got off to a slow start. But we found our rhythm and momentum. The kids did a good job. I’m proud of them. Not having a scrimmage and not being able to practice against anybody else, I thought they battled pretty well."

Reach Josh at josh.weir@cantonrep.com

On Twitter: @jweirREP