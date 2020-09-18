Also, Perry’s Keith Wakefield hasn’t lost his passion for coaching and Hoover’s Brian Baum rolls the dice on playing kicker-punter Yanni Volas on the defensive line.

Asked about his new empty-backfield spread offense, Green head coach Mark Geis laughs and says, "It goes against everything I believe in."

Geis’ personal tastes take a back seat to what fits his personnel.

Installing a new offense in this COVID-altered season hasn’t been the easiest process, but the early results look good for the Bulldogs. Green is 2-0 and averaging 33.5 points a game.

Junior QB Trevor VanHorn has thrown for 523 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions while completing 69.1% of his attempts. WR Trey Martin has caught 13 passes for 199 yards and five TDs, while fellow junior Quinn Simmer has 10 catches for 149 yards and a TD.

After beating Tallmadge and Westlake, the challenge should increase for Green this week with Zanesville coming to Memorial Stadium.

Geis, a Hoover product, is a disciple of former Vikings head coach Don Hertler Jr. and his run-heavy, play-action system of offense. Geis and another Hoover product, Fairless head coach A.J. Sarbaugh, recently visited Hertler at Conotton Valley, where he’s returned to head coaching this season.

"They both were making fun of me," Geis said. "They were like, ‘You don’t have a running back?’"

Geis modeled his new offense off what Larry Laird runs at Medina. Laird was an assistant at Kenton from 2000-02 in the "Air Mauk" system of Mike Mauk.

Are you available?

To hear Geis tell it, scheduling games in the season of COVID is a little like online dating.

The Bulldogs originally had a bye for this week. Geis scanned JoeEitel.com on a nightly basis to see which teams might also have an open date.

Early last week, he noticed a potential match. Zanesville, a good Division III program that was in the playoffs last year, was available.

Geis reached out to Cam West, his former assistant at Rootstown and now the head coach at Tri-Valley, for Zanesville head coach Chad Grandstaff’s number.

"Within an hour we had a game," Geis said. "It feels like baseball season with everybody picking up games at the last second."

Fire still burning

Asked how he was doing after being reached by phone Monday morning, Perry head coach Keith Wakefield kept it succinct: "I’m tired."

The tune of the 71-year-old Wakefield then quickly changed.

"It’s crazy, but I have as much passion now than when I started 50 years ago," Wakefield said. "I still love coaching football."

Yes, the fire still burns in Wakefield.

Perry plays McKinley on Saturday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in a battle of unbeatens. The last five league titles have had Perry and/or McKinley involved.

"The neat thing about good programs — and you’d have to decide if ours is good — but the good programs want to play in big games, games that matter, games that have consequences," Wakefield said.

The Panthers are coming off a comeback win against Hoover last week that didn’t exactly thrill Wakefield. A few missed opportunities to put the game away late kept Hoover in it and infuriated Wakefield, who tore into his team after the game.

After watching the film, Wakefield realized he had overreacted. His team had played well overall and picked up a quality win.

"I told them Saturday, ‘You guys didn’t deserve that at the end,’" Wakefield said. "They’re used to me. … I see it getting done right all the time, and when it’s not I get frustrated."

Risky business

The ability of senior Yanni Volas on the defensive line never was a question for Hoover head coach Brian Baum. The risk-reward of Volas — also Hoover’s kicker and punter — on the defensive front always has been.

Volas started on the defensive line last week after some injuries left Hoover thin up there. On his first snap, he made a hustling tackle, said Baum. On the second play, he left the game with an arm injury and did not return. His status for this week is unclear.

"I wasn’t sure if I wanted him out there," Baum said. "And that’s why."

Fortunately for Hoover, junior Robby Smart was waiting in the wings and made both extra-point kicks he tried last week. Smart, who has a 40-yard field goal to his credit from a JV game, won the kicking contest during the 2019 Repository East-West All-Star Game. QB Connor Ashby handled the punting duties with Volas out.