The turf at Emerald Fields Park, 4040 Wyandotte Woods Blvd., sustained an estimated $3,000 in damage earlier this month.

According to Dublin police department reports, at 11 a.m. Jan. 2, a park maintenance employee told police someone drove a vehicle across the wet fields between Dec. 28 and Jan. 2. Investigative leads have been exhausted and the case was recommended to be classified as inactive.

In other recent Dublin police incident reports:

* A 52-year-old man was charged with driving with a suspended driver license Jan. 3 at Interstate 270 East and Sawmill Road.

* Alcohol worth $33 was reported stolen at 5:25 p.m. Jan. 2 from a business in the 6600 block of Sawmill Road.

* Cash in the amount of $700, along with personal identification documents, a wallet and a purse, together worth $1,250, were reported stolen at 1:36 p.m. Dec. 31 from a residence in the 5300 block of Drumcally Lane.

* A 32-year-old man was charged with marijuana drug abuse Dec. 31 at Avery and Rings roads.

* A 22-year-old man was charged with marijuana drug abuse Dec. 31 in the 6200 block of Frantz Road.

* A bracelet valued at $500 was reported stolen at 3 p.m. Dec. 30 from a residence in the 7700 block of Riverside Drive.

* A 24-year-old man was charged with failure to appear, issuance of warrant Dec. 30 in the 7500 block of Hospital Drive.

* A 27-year-old man was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia Dec. 29 in the 4100 block of West Dublin-Granville Road.

* An 18-year-old man was charged with marijuana drug abuse Dec. 29 in the 6200 block of Cosgray Road.

* A package containing a dartboard was reported stolen at 11:37 a.m. Dec. 28 in the 700 block of Shawan Falls Drive.

* A 20-year-old Dublin man was arrested at 5:36 p.m. Dec. 29 in the 4700 block of Vista Ridge Drive for underage alcohol possession.

* A wallet, credit and debit cards and other items valued at $601 were reported stolen at 9:05 p.m. Dec. 28 from a vehicle in the 6700 block of Village Parkway.