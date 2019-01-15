The Dublin City School District now has a price tag for the construction of its two new elementary schools.

On Jan. 14, school board members unanimously approved a resolution for a guaranteed maximum price for construction-management firm Corna Kokosing Construction Co., said district spokesman Doug Baker.

A guaranteed maximum price, or GMP, is an agreement on a cost that can't be exceeded, based upon a project scope, according to Jeff Stark, chief operating officer for the district. Unless there are changes in the project scope or unforeseen conditions, the construction company would pay anything over the agreed cost, he said.

Corna Kokosing's GMP is $47,411,030, according to a school board memo associated with the resolution.

Funding for the two buildings, which will be on Bright Road and off Ravenhill Parkway in Jerome Village, will come from the combined $195 million bond issue, 2-mill permanent-improvements levy and 5.9-mill operating levy voters approved in November.

District officials said in November they hoped to break ground on both buildings by March.

The district also is moving forward with design for a new middle school that would be built near the elementary school in Jerome Village.

Also on Jan. 14, board members unanimously approved a resolution allowing the commencement of contract negotiations with OHM Advisors for professional design services for the construction of the middle school, Baker said.

Board members also unanimously approved a similar resolution for contract negotiations with Fanning Howey Associates for design related to additions and renovations for Coffman, Jerome and Scioto high schools, he said.

