Three local charities benefited in 2018 from Ten Pin Alley's Heart & Bowl, which directs 2 percent of its sales proceeds to the organizations, and three more will receive the funds this year.

They are Friends of the Shelter, the Dot's Tots Foundation and Families for a Cure.

"Giving back to the community has always been important to Ten Pin Alley," said owner Sarah Purdy, who invested about $5 million in a renovation and expansion of the Hilliard facility that was completed in January 2018.

Purdy purchased the blowing alley, which had operated under multiple names, in 2006, rebranding it Ten Pin Alley.

Last year, the first for the program, Ten Pin Alley donated $56,695 to Action for Children, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Ohio and the Hilliard Food Pantry.

Customers decide which of the three charities receive the 2 percent from their transactions.

"The idea of Heart & Bowl began when we decided to grow our facility," Purdy said. "We wanted to support programs that support our community."

Friends of the Shelter helps save shelter dogs through medical and recuperative care.

Hilliard-based Dot's Tots provides support to central Ohio foster families, children with debilitating conditions and teenagers in higher-education pursuits.

Families for a Cure supports cancer research and patient care.

Andy Beougher, marketing director for Ten Pin Alley, said staff members chose from a variety of charities.

"We try to keep it varied," he said.

