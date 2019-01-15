Upper Arlington City Manager Theodore Staton posted a message on the city’s Facebook page shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, announcing he plans to retire as of Jan. 31.

Staton has been on a medical leave of absence since mid-September 2018 while he was being treated for esophageal cancer. He said in October his treatment was progressing and he hoped to return to his post by the end of the year.

In his message, Staton acknowledged he has “faced some medical challenges” in the past few months and decided, after lengthy discussions with his wife, Carol, and other family members to retire.

“After a robust and exciting career in public service, I have treasured and greatly enjoyed my seven years at the city,” he wrote. “Thanks to the leadership of present and past city councils and the hard work and dedication of a committed administration, we have accomplished so much to set Upper Arlington on a path of continued health and vibrancy.

“There is still much to accomplish, and while I sincerely wish I could continue to lead the organization to help bring a few more critical projects to a successful conclusion, I recognize it is in the best interests of the city for me to step aside.

“It has been an honor to be an integral part of the Upper Arlington community, and for the opportunity to work with the very best community servants and leaders. I’m proud to call Upper Arlington home and I look forward to watching the community continue on its path forward.”

Staton has been city manager since 2011. In his absence, Assistant City Manager Dan Ralley has been handling administrative duties.

Read the full story in the Jan. 24 edition of the ThisWeek Upper Arlington News.

swallace@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews