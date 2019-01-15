Whitehall police arrested a 27-year-old Columbus woman for theft without consent and a 24-year-old Columbus woman for possession of marijuana Jan. 10 in connection with the theft of a rental vehicle.

Police were dispatched to a restaurant in the 5100 block of East Main Street at 8 p.m. Jan. 4 on a report of a stolen car. At the scene, a man told police he gave a ride to the 24-year-old woman as a "good deed," reports said.

The man could not recall where he picked the woman up or their intended destination, but he said he stopped at the restaurant for "business reasons" and told the woman to wait in the car for 15 minutes, according to reports.

When he returned, the vehicle -- a rental -- was missing, reports said.

The man told police he was concerned only about a bag inside the vehicle that contained his "business."

When asked about the contents of the bag, he replied, "You know, my business -- I own a business," reports said.

Six days later, around 3 p.m. Jan. 10, the same man called 911 to report he was following the stolen car east on East Main Street through Bexley and into Columbus.

Bexley police stopped the vehicle at a restaurant in the 3900 block of East Broad Street, where Columbus and Whitehall police also responded.

The man identified the woman who was arrested and the rental car was impounded, according to reports.

The man's bag was searched and returned to him, reports said.

The woman told police her sister, who also was in the vehicle, had rented the vehicle for $40 a day from someone in Grove City.

The sister allegedly told police she was unaware the vehicle was stolen and thought her sister, the driver, had rented it.

The 24-year-old female passenger was issued a citation for possession of marijuana.

The 27-year-old driver told police she knew the man who claimed she stole the vehicle but denied taking it and later was uncooperative with police, according to reports.

She was taken to the Franklin County jail.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

* Burglaries were reported at 6:50 a.m. Jan. 2 in the 1000 block of Great Oak Drive; at 5 p.m. Jan. 2 in the 100 block of Midcliff Drive; at 3:05 p.m. Jan. 4 in the first block of Pinewood Drive; at 9:50 a.m. Jan. 6 in the 3700 block of Elbern Avenue; at 10:40 p.m. Jan. 6 in the 700 block of South Yearling Road; at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7 in the 4000 block of Beechbank Road; at 10:45 a.m. Jan. 8 in the 4200 block of Rickenbacker Avenue; and at 5:35 a.m. Jan. 9 in the first block of Beechford Road.

* Thefts were reported at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 2 in the 100 block of North Hamilton Road; at 2:55 p.m. Jan. 3 in the 3900 block of East Broad Street; at 6 p.m. Jan. 7 in the 100 block of South Yearling Road; at 12:50 p.m. Jan. 8 in the 5100 block of Etna Road; and at 5:15 p.m. Jan. 9 in the 4600 block of Olde Bailey Way.

* Assaults were reported at 9:20 a.m. Jan. 4 in the 4100 block of East Main Street; at 10:25 a.m. and at 5:50 p.m. Jan. 5 in the 1000 block of South Hamilton Road; and at 8:35 p.m. Jan. 9 in the 3900 block of East Broad Street.

* Property destruction was reported at 8:45 a.m. Jan. 5 in the 4000 block of East Broad Street; at 7:55 a.m. Jan. 7 in the 1000 block of Bernhard Road; and at 7:10 p.m. Jan. 8 in the 100 block of Pinewood Drive.

* Police responded to reports of shots fired at 2 a.m. Jan. 6 at East Main Street and Fountain Lane; and at 2:50 a.m. Jan. 6 at Beechwood Road and East Main Street.