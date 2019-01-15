Construction on the Uptown Westerville Graeter's Ice Cream location is expected to be finished in the next few weeks, weather permitting.

Craig Smith, an architect for New Avenue Architects and Engineers who is working on the project, said construction started in July. Smith said the building was expected to be finished late last fall, but workers ran into issues with the existing brick facade.

"It's an older building, so it needed some shoring up," he said.

Smith said it took time to get a solution that everyone from the contractors to the city of Westerville could agree on -- what was both cost effective and safe.

Smith said a lot of time went into perfecting the historical look of the new building and in working with the city to make sure everything was historically accurate.

"That takes a little longer than putting up a Walmart."

Smith said the renovated building will look different and the exterior is based on photographs of the building from the early 1900s.

He said the parapets, an extension of a wall at the base of a roof or balcony, will be restored to be historically accurate.

"They're going to be made of modern materials but will have the look," he said.

Amedeo Pagani, a family member of the owner, who handled the renovations, said the roof also is being replaced while the other work is being completed on the front of the building.

He said the front could be finished as early as this week and the new roof should be finished not long after. Pagani said he couldn't give a definite timeline as to when the construction would be complete, but it should be within the next week or two.

