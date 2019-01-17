Delaware police said a resident of the 200 block of Whitewater Court discovered a fraudulent credit account was opened in his name when he received a collections notice for a $4,000 debt.

The identity theft was reported at 3:07 p.m. Jan. 14.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* A cellphone was reported stolen from a home in the first block of Cambridge Drive at 12:49 p.m. Jan. 14.

The phone later was returned to the home by a passerby who found it in the middle of the street, reports said.

* A woman told police her coat and gloves were stolen from the 100 block of Delaware Crossing West. The theft was reported at 8:09 a.m. Jan. 12.

* A man was arrested on a warrant when police responded to a report of a suspicious person at 4:20 p.m. Jan. 11 at Hull Drive and Columbus Pike, according to reports.

* Police cited a man for possession of marijuana paraphernalia while responding to a suspicious-vehicle report at 2:01 a.m. Jan. 11 on Cheshire Road south of Cherry Leaf Road.

* A man was found in possession of a controlled substance when police responded to a report of a suspicious person at 5:54 p.m. Jan. 11 at Winter and Liberty streets.

* A homeowner reported multiple prescription medications stolen in a theft reported at 8:58 p.m. Jan. 11 in the 100 block of Muirwood Village Drive.

* Charges were filed against a juvenile after beer valued at $9 was stolen at 8:57 p.m. Jan. 11 in the 100 block of West William Street, according to reports.

* Charges are pending after video recorded a man stealing about seven packs of cigarettes, valued around $51, at 8:04 a.m. Jan. 10 in the 100 block of London Road, reports said.

* Police were called to the 200 block of Fairway Road at 9:10 p.m. Jan. 9 on a report of a man yelling outdoors.

Police allegedly found the man intoxicated and cold from long-term exposure.

The man was cited for disorderly conduct and he was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.

* A woman said she used pay cards to send $300 to an unknown person in a scam reported at 12:14 p.m. Jan. 9 in the first block of Cheshire Road.